A new report by Delaware Resilient & Sustainable Communities League (RASCL), the University of Maryland Finance Center and the University of Delaware Sea Grant program provides a direct correlation between coastal resiliency investments and eco-tourism in the region.
The report points out that rivers such as the Mispillion River, which links Milford and Slaughter Beach, and tributaries onward to Mispillion Harbor must be protected to save the migratory shorebirds on the beaches and create new revenue from recreation and tourism in Sussex County.
A new coalition has been formed, called the Waterways Infrastructure & Investment Network (WIIN) to bring federal and state funding to smaller watersheds that feed the Delaware Bay, the Delaware Inland Bays and other waterways.
Giving Delaware a voice as a smaller state and providing regional economic benefit reports in order to quality for larger grants is a key impetus behind the report. In this case, the Pew Charitable Trusts, NOAA and the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation’s National Coastal Resiliency Fund provided national grant dollars to RASCL and the colleges monies that might be out of reach without banding together.
“We are talking about part of coastal Delaware that is a coastal stronghold,” said Danielle Swallow, coastal hazards specialist with Delaware Sea Grant. “The Delaware Bay is an important stronghold and helps communities including our beach towns to mitigate flooding. There is ecological value to all the towns in terms of habitat — and tourism.”
“Farther south in Sussex County, the Delaware inland bays are also impacted by the Delaware Bay,” said Swallow. “It’s a regional approach, instead of towns going after funding on their own. The NFWF coastal resiliency grant competition is also seeing applicants from major cities, like Miami and Portland, and with big cities going after the money,” Swallow said, Delaware towns need a way to be competitive.
The WIIN coalition helped all of the local entities enhance competitiveness. The federal government and grant makers, such as NFWF, really appreciate more regional approaches to projects for grant awards. The Association of Coastal Towns (ACT) and the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays teams also partner with one another to support their ability to go after federal funds. The groups can take on regional projects, and have a higher impact and success rate working in tandem.
RASCL and WIIN partners include Sussex County, Kent County, Southern Delaware Tourism and Delaware Nature Society, as well as store owners and commercial builders.
“We are doing the Mispillion River on this one,” said Swallow. “We don’t distinguish it from the large Delaware Bay. It runs in to the Delaware Bay. It’s one ecosystem.”
Mispillion River and Cedar Creek watersheds are home to some of the region’s most vital natural resources and last remaining large tracts of undisturbed land in Delaware. They are located within an internationally recognized flyway for migrating birds and one of the most productive horseshoe crab spawning areas in the world. The area is under pressure from the impacts of changing environmental conditions, which has increased the risk of flooding, according to the RASCL report.
“We have talked about the value of the Mispillion River and the bay relative to the horseshoe crab,” said Swallow, who is an expert on climate change. “It has the largest concentration of horseshoe crab spawning in the world. … My area is weather and climate hazards. I am interested in horseshoe crabs as part of the species and as ecosystem indicators.”
According to Tim Dillingham of the American Littoral Society, “The shorelines of the Delaware Bay provide critical stopover habitat for the red knot on their northbound and southbound migrations. Red knot visit the Delaware Bay to feed on horseshoe crab eggs deposited on the beaches. There is a correlation between the decline of the shorebird population and the decline of horseshoe crabs in Delaware Bay. The decline of these species is a warning that something larger is happening to the Delaware Bay ecosystem.”
The work Swallow is doing is based on protection of wildlife and supporting eco-tourism like bird watching.
“The point of this grant is that the two towns had different economics but could find common ground. Milford is interested in business economic development. Slaughter Beach is interested in knowing more about protecting the resources around them and finding new funding for the protection of the beach.”
“We came up with a project that supports natural resources and encourages sustainable development. It improves coastal resilience. These are eco-tourism projects that will bring some economic value with a light footprint and incentivize people to protect the resources. It contributes to our way of life in all of Delaware.”
There is strength in numbers
“The state of Delaware is in the midst of explosive population growth and development at a time when it faces increasing risks of flooding from sea level rise and climate change,” according to the RASCL, University of Maryland and UD report. WIIN, they said, “recognized that natural infrastructure in the form of wetlands, rivers, creeks, open space, and bay beaches provide a multitude of benefits that can mitigate some of the impacts of climate change while contributing to biodiversity, community way of life, and the economic health of the region. The natural resources within the Mispillion and Cedar Creek watersheds are one of the largest, relatively undisturbed tracts left in Delaware and they are critically important to conservation, climate adaptation, and community resilience.”
“We are an outlier among coastal states,” added Swallow. “We are small. Milford is only 12,000 people, and we need help in terms of capacity-building. They need help. We are rural and small, and so the way to compete or get grant-writing support is to combine forces. We are helping them along on the trail to resilience.”
RASCL is what started all of this, according to Swallow, and will help Delaware communities thrive in the face of changing environmental conditions.
“RASCL got Pew and NFWF involved,” noted Swallow.
“The towns on the Atlantic Coast are all active in RASCL already, and so we think of this as a larger community win. The ACT group shows that the coastal towns can also band together. They can coordinate more effectively on projects,” said Swallow.
“We have many issues in common,” said the UD researcher.
RASCL is also supported by DNREC, DelDOT, Delaware Sea Grant and a host of governmental agencies and non-profits.