Delaware Center for the Inland Bays, University of Delaware Sea Grant and a geographer from the U.S. Geological Survey, who is also an oysterman, shared their vision for an oyster hatchery in Lewes at a community engagement meeting at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach last week. About 65 people with an interest in oyster farming, aquaculture and cleaner inland bays came to hear the plans as three large “aging” and holding tanks are being installed at the University of Delaware Lewes campus building.
“St. Martha’s has a stewardship responsibility to our community,” said Nancy Majewski, a parishioner and community outreach leader.
Mimi DuPont, also with the St. Martha’s community and hosting the hatchery program team, introduced the legislative dignitaries in the audience, including State Rep. Ron Gray of the Delaware General Assembly, Edie Dondero of the South Bethany Town Council and other retired and former legislative members. Acting CIB Executive Director Anna Short was also introduced while outgoing executive Chris Bason was one of the three speakers.
DuPont quoted the first “President of Delaware,” Caesar Rodney, who incidentally was also an Episcopalian born in Dover in 1730, about his love of native oysters here. “In 1781, the state legislature met in Lewes with the Delaware General Assembly convened even before we were a full union,” said DuPont. “The president of our state delegation, Caesar Rodney, talked about the freshness of the sea air and the moist and wonderful Delaware oysters.”
Dr. Edward Hale, University of Delaware, science and policy advisor, and assistant professor of earth sciences, noted that, “Delaware’s commercial fishing and aquaculture industries have a demonstrated need for a university-based raw seawater facility. Our intent is to build and operate a Fisheries and Aquaculture Innovation Center.”
Chris Bason shared his love for and vision about cleaning the Inland Bays. “St. Martha’s is a beautiful church,” he said thanking the sponsors. “We are all a people of the water. We want to take care of our community and our coasts. Everyone here can make a difference. At the very least, buy oysters grown in the inland bays and eat them.”
“They are amazing oysters,” he added.
“CIB tries to restore oysters to our waters,” said Bason.
“We are a national estuary program. The bays are very polluted even to this day with too much nitrogen and phosphorous. We have our bay grasses — and growing these oysters is a way to combat that pollution. The oysters need structure and reefs.”
“Back in 1940’s about 30 percent of the Rehoboth Bay was leased out to oyster farmers,” he said. “Oysters are a keystone species; they support all these other species in the bay. We need them to clean our waters.”
CIB’s oyster gardening program began in 2003 as a cooperative effort between CIB and Delaware Sea Grant. Right now, CIB engages with 41 oyster gardeners. CIB uses an oyster float to grow them in; after a year the oysters are big enough to distribute within the bays.
Twenty-four restaurants are participating in the CIB “don’t chuck your shucks” program. This recycling initiative started in 2013 and CIB is recycling 4000 to 5000 bushels of oysters per year, 160 tons a year. Oyster harvesters bring them to the bays to forge substrate.
Oyster Reef Creation
CIB conducted GIS analysis and found the best spots to have an oyster reef. There are three pilot projects that were completed as a part of CIB’s living shoreline project, according to Bason. Two are in Rehoboth Bay and one in little Assawoman Bay. “Rehoboth Bay has worked the best (for oyster breeding) near the inlet,” said Bason. “Assawoman did not work as well because there are no sources of oyster spat, baby oysters. However, near the inlet there was a huge source of spat.”
CIB under Short is planning a new living shorelines project and an oyster reef starting at James Farm with a half-acre set aside for a new reef.
“Oysters filter nitrogen out of the water,” said Bason. “They filter it as they feed.”
CIB has created “oyster burritos” using burlap sacks to hold the larvae and shell together for planting.
“We have 10-20 individuals or corporations involved with the aquaculture business in Delaware and with the CIB according to DNREC,” he added. Andrew McGowan is the CIB scientist on staff who helps oversee how to complete the reef restoration and conduct reef creation work.
Studies show the economic benefits of aquaculture. The U.S. production was $1.5 billion total market and 41 percent of that production value was from the Atlantic Coastal States. “I think oyster production and value will surpass our blue crab business,” in Delaware, Bason stated.
New Jersey sold more than two million oysters worth $1.3 million last year alone, note the aquaculture statistics shared at this community meeting.
Ed Hale, University of Delaware assistant professor and the champion for the lab along with Dr. Dennis McIntosh of Delaware State, talked about the science of aquaculture.
“I am a fisheries and aquaculture specialist,” said Dr. Hale. “Oyster aquaculture is part of my active research portfolio. It offers a cool intersection between ecology and economy.
“We need to have farming nutrients for our lands and the oysters help take out the harmful part of those nitrates,” he said noting the dichotomy.
“There are six hatcheries in the state of Maryland,” said Hale. “Our Delaware aquaculture people have to compete and then buy their stock from outside of the state.”
With 13 commercial leases and one scientific lease in the Inland Bays, Hale works with four aquaculture farmers in this inland bay system.
“We have reinvigorated our oyster aquaculture in this state and we are making rapid advancements,” said Hale. “We only have one oyster nursery who is growing the baby oysters in Indian River.”
The spat drift in a water column for 24 to 36 hours and then they need to adhere to a shell. UD and Del State are growing seed oysters that are individuals and not part of a cluster.
With active lease sites in Rehoboth Bay — 43 acres now are leased with 300 acres more available. There are aquaculture development areas in the Inland Bays ready for lease and even more in Delaware Bay. The Delaware Bay already has 5,893 acres of oyster aquaculture leased.
“We want to create a pilot scale oyster hatchery in Lewes,” said Hale. “We are now at a disadvantage buying a limited source product from other states.” The new facility is along the Broadkill River on the UD Sharp Campus.
“There was already a bit of shellfish culture in that waterway,” Hale noted of the new site.
The small, pilot lab will hold two large aging tanks and one holding tank. The larvae will grow into seed oysters to become individuals. “We can grow 50-75 million larvae within two years,” said Hale. “We are starting with 5 million seed oysters from that larva.”
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation or CBF is producing up to a billion oyster larvae, by comparison, in order to farm millions of seed or cluster-based shell oysters.