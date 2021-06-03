Deer prints are in the mud. Tadpoles are on the move. Overhead, a heron knows that something’s changed, and the humans aren’t even done yet.
Back on the ground, an old piece of farmland is returning to its roots, being re-sculpted as a meadow and forest, with some water-filtering wetlands. It’s the most naturalistic method of improving the environment on the 15-acre parcel east of Frankford, on Burbage Road.
After years of just growing fertilized crops, the property is “turning into this absolutely incredible biodiverse area, and it’s not even” done, said Zachary Garmoe, a science technician with the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB).
Sussex County owns the land and funded the reforestation project, and is working in partnership with the CIB and the Sussex Conservation District (whose goal is to ensure Sussex’s soil stays in place).
The land borders about 700 feet of Blackwater Creek, a tributary of the Indian River Bay. To reduce soil erosion, workers have filled in an old irrigation ditch (the steep slopes can erode faster than a meandering stream). The wetlands will “act as a filter … to soak up pollutants, nutrients and a lot of different things, to keep that from getting into our watershed farther downstream,” said Garmoe.
The new hardwood forest will both stabilize the ground and soak up even more nutrients. Driving past the site on Burbage Road, people can see hundreds of pale green-blue plastic tubes sticking straight from the ground. Approximately 4 feet tall and 4 inches in diameter, they are protecting the tasty hardwood saplings from hungry deer. Occasional mowing for the next few years will prevent other plants from crowding out the young hardwood trees.
In a few years, the 7 acres forest will begin to fill in the 2 acres of wetlands and the 2 acres of meadow. The growing forestland could also begin to fill in gaps in regional forests, thus creating a continuous corridor of habitat.
“It’ll offer a nice, dense canopy all the way through,” but with hardwood oaks (instead of maple or sweetgum, which seem to grow swiftly as weeds), Garmoe said. Birds, foxes and field mice will love it here. Eagles, box turtles and turkeys have already been spotted nearby.
Right now, Garmoe said, he doesn’t expect to see this property opened as a public park. It’s considered a landfill buffer to the old Omar Landfill Site No. 6 on Burton Farm Road (between Frankford and Millville town limits).
The plants and the shape of the land will prevent nutrients from flowing downstream into the waterways.
“Nutrients occur naturally in every single environment,” Garmoe said, but while they’re necessary for plantlife, there is an excess due to human activity (think of wastewater or lawn fertilizers). “The more roots we have here, the less likely” nutrients are to get downstream.
The project is expected to capture 8.7 million pounds of atmospheric carbon over 20 years. Annually, 170 pounds of nitrogen and 4 pounds of phosphorus will also be prevented from flowing downstream.
“When people think about creating a forest, they think that it’s this big investment they’ll never see in their lifetime,” Garmoe said. But, really, a young forest will be standing in 10 or 15 years, which is easily within most people’s lifetimes. And, “We don’t have to wait 20 years for this habitat to have value.” Native grasses will provide habitat for pollinators and ground-dwelling animals much sooner.
The Soil Conservation District dug the wetland basins (or ponds) in summer of 2019. The CIB began planting trees in March 2020, although the pandemic prevented them from inviting widespread volunteer help. Now, by June 2021, the contracting company Environmental Concern hopes to finish planting the wetland (with plants they also helped grow).
“This project will provide an ideal habitat for native and migratory wildlife, while improving the Inland Bays water quality by filtering nutrients and sediment,” said SCD District Coordinator David Baird.
“By restoring the County’s property to its natural condition, these efforts will have exponential benefits to the water quality and health of the upper reaches of the Indian River and the inland bays overall,” said County Administrator Todd F. Lawson.
That doesn’t mean this lone project will solve all of Sussex County’s water problems. The County government hopes to apply the project toward stormwater credits, offsetting other areas that are less eco-friendly.
The CIB is willing to discuss similar projects with other public, state or private landowners, or “anyone who wants to put trees on their property. We’re looking to bring back forested habitat because, even with things like this, we’re at a huge net loss in the watershed of forested habitat from where we should be,” Garmoe said. “And it just gives so many benefits.”
Learn more about the CIB’s work and volunteer opportunities at www.inlandbays.org.