A symposium on offshore wind and concern about wind turbine impact on right whales and other mammals will be held at the Rehoboth Beach Public Library on Wednesday, April 12, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
“I’m looking forward to presenting at the POWER event on offshore wind development and whales. It’s extremely important for the public to get factual information about these issues, and the symposium will be an excellent way to make sure that happens,” said Mike Dunmyer, Delaware development and outreach manager for U.S. Wind, who is a Lewes resident and former Dewey Beach commissioner with a family property in Dewey. “I am sure our studies will allay some of the fears about the whales and their natural navigation.”
Environmental groups are concerned that “Wind farms off our coast means our treasured whales will be harmed,” according to the symposium flyer.
In addition to Dunmyer, the panelists at the symposium include:
• Kris Ohleth, executive director, Special Initiative for Offshore Wind (SIOW) at the University of Delaware;
• Amber Hewett, director, Offshore Wind Energy for the National Wildlife Federation; and
• Marc Weiss, Rehoboth Beach resident and CEO of Global Urban Development, who will be the moderator.
POWER (People for Offshore Wind Energy Resources) is inviting residents to attend its panel presentation concerning the growing interest in offshore wind, and the health and safety of ocean species. The panel of speakers is expected to offer insights as to how the changing landscape of offshore wind considers wildlife conservation, and answer questions about whether the renewable energy industry decisions might create further ecological harm.
Peggy Schultz, co-founder of POWER said, “We all love these amazing marine mammals and want to see the greatest possible care taken of them as we advance toward a clean, renewable energy future. We hope Delawareans will come out and learn about all the issues surrounding the whales and the offshore wind issue, learn about the care conservation organizations are taking to ensure that wildlife is protected throughout all stages of offshore wind development.”
Registration is not required to attend the symposium, though people may pre-register at: https://tinyurl.com/mtuj3ts5.
According to published reports, Delaware residents are concerned about what they perceive as a growing number of whale-related accidents (largely due to marine transportation) and particularly the right whales that have been injured.
“Do these deaths have anything to do with the geophysical explorations of the offshore wind folks,” asked POWER. “What do NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and BOEM (Bureau of Ocean Energy Management) have to say about the deaths? What — if anything — are offshore wind developers doing to help protect whales?”
According to NOAA Fisheries in the Mid-Atlantic region, “NOAA Fisheries is a science agency, and like our marine mammal stranding network partners, we value marine life and strive to conserve these species. We are dedicated to minimizing risks to protected resources, habitats and managed fisheries throughout the life cycle of offshore wind energy projects. The agency is responsible for several regulatory processes that help reduce impacts to marine animals and their habitats from human activities, including during offshore wind development.”
“At NOAA Fisheries, we work with our partners to analyze and understand the causes of death when we are able, following the science and data,” said officials. “At this point, there is no evidence to support speculation that noise resulting from wind development-related site characterization surveys could potentially cause mortality of whales, and no specific links between recent large whale mortalities and currently ongoing surveys.”
The format of the Rehoboth Beac event will be individual presentations from each panelist, followed by questions from the audience and answers from experts. Attendees will be invited to fill out a short form indicating whether any new information came to light during the evening and whether their views of the issue have been altered in any way by the information presented.