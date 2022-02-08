With the spring landscaping and gardening season just around the corner, the public is being invited to join the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays’ upcoming Citizens Advisory Committee Citizens Café on Thursday, Feb. 17, to learn about the importance of native plants.
The meeting will be held virtually on Zoom, starting at 6 p.m. Pre-registration is required. To sign up, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcvdu6orD0iHtJkC0PE_4cYNqQWncMtMVQ7.
“The region’s landscape is changing — development, sea-level rise and other human-related activities are leading to a rapid loss of natural areas,” representatives said. “However, residents of the Inland Bays watershed have an opportunity to make a positive impact on the health of local waterways and wildlife starting right on their own property.
“Prioritizing native plants offers wildlife, like birds and butterflies food and shelter. Additionally, native plants are well-adapted to the region’s climate and soils which means less (or zero) need for fertilizers and pesticides, reducing two common water pollutants while simultaneously saving property owners valuable time and money.”
Cheryl Rehrig, co-owner of the Inland Bays Garden Center located near Frankford, will root down into some of the key benefits native plants have to offer, common species that people can readily find, and offer some gardening tips and tricks.
Featured in the CIB’s recently published Protecting the Inland Bays: A Waterfront Property Guide is the value of native plants. The resource offers guidance on how individuals can protect and enhance waterfront properties while promoting healthy shorelines and nearshore areas, water quality, and habitats for both people and wildlife.
Lisa Swanger, CIB outreach and education coordinator, will provide a brief overview of the educational resource, and dive into education and outreach projects planned for the CIB in the coming year.
More details about the Citizens Advisory Committee and the Feb. 17 meeting can be found online at inlandbays.org/citizens-advisor.