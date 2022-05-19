For the first time since the pandemic began, the Delaware Center for Inland Bays (CIB) combined its annual Native Plant Sale with DNREC’s Water Family Fest, held at James Farm Ecological Preserve on a soggy Saturday, May 14. With 50 volunteers, dozens of sessions on topics of interest to local residents and ecologists, and plants on sale from Inland Bays Garden Center, Roots Landscaping, Coastal Tributaries and Monarch Nursery, the DNREC and CIB event was expected to draw about 1,500 guests.
Despite the rainy weekend morning, more than 130 people visited the Native Plant Sale within the first 30 minutes, according to gate agents. Environmental staff of the state agency and the local CIB watershed scientific staff were attuned to the recent nor’easter and the damage it had already caused to the region earlier in May, and were ready for questions.
“We are happy to host this event,” said Lisa Swanger, director of outreach and education for the CIB. “We will give it a go, even in the rain. Combining the DNREC Water Family Fest with our Native Plant Sale will make this a joint event, and we just love the partnership. Families can celebrate our Delaware watershed and advance our agenda for the Inland Bays together again as the health conditions allow us to come together.”
Water Family Fest visitors were able to enjoy the exhibits from more than 20 nature-based and non-profit organizations while also taking advantage of the opportunity to explore a variety of environmental topics including native plants, shellfish, buffers, beaches, wetlands, tax ditches, rain gardens and more. Visitors also explored hiking trails, took a guided hike, and even had the chance to paddle board and kayak as the rains retreated.
Short talks on topics such as horseshoe crabs, aquaculture, green infrastructure and native plants were scheduled every half-hour at the Native Plant Sale and Water Family Fest, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The event also featured family activities, such as seining, bird identification and horseshoe crab tagging.
“I feel badly for the tourism industry,” said Swanger about all of the coastal flooding and storm surge experienced recently in the region. “Our estuaries provide a service to this area as a buffer from storm surge off the coast and also by absorbing all of this water after these storms,” she pointed out.
One of the more popular CIB educational talks was about terrapins and the concerns over derelict crab pots, which can trap or harm the sea creatures. Nivette Perez-Perez, who is the project manager of community science for the CIB said, “We are sharing data from both land and water-based surveys about the terrapins,” which the CIB collects every two years.
Bob Collins, manager of facilities at CIB and the property manager of James Farm, also noted damage to the ecological preserve grounds that were caused by the nor’easter. Getting ready for the Annual Native Plant Sale was a race to the starting line, he said.
“We had a great deal of high water,” said Collins. “Where our boardwalk leads to a ramp to the water, a large section broke-off. … The ramp broke and floated away last Wednesday. We had 12 people volunteer to come help us retrieve the walkway, carried that section back into place and did our repair work — to refasten the ramp and boardwalk.”
He added that James Farm saw substantial erosion but not as much as the Atlantic Ocean beaches in the region.
“The sand is rolling off the dunes, to create erosion,” he said. “Our beaches have a transitionary function from water to land. With sea-level rise, they are going to come landward more often.”
James Farm Ecological Preserve is regularly visited by student groups and tours, with a recent grant of $100,000 from wind-energy company U.S. Wind supporting an educational facility there.
Bill and Lori Holdsworth of Lewes came to the event to peruse the plants and learn more about regional environmental programs. Lori Holdsworth signed up for volunteer work at the CIB table and to learn more about inland bays programs.
Coincidentally to all the water the region experienced recently, with more than a week of persistent rain, the event is also a part of Delaware Flood Awareness Week.
DNREC’s Floodplain Management Program unveiled a working model of a floodplain at Water Family Fest that is designed to help young people understand flooding and its impacts. The Enviroscape tabletop model at Water Family Fest offered families a hands-on creative way to demonstrate flooding and floodplain management concepts. The model also showed them how flooding on the floodplain can be caused by unplanned development — and the importance of wetlands in helping mitigate flooding impacts.
Sponsors of the event include Inland Bays Garden Center, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, WSFS Bank, Coldwell Banker Realty, Real McCoy Group, Sussex County Association of Realtors, Coastal Plant Care, Jolly Trolley, G&E Hardware, Bethany Club Tennis and Delmarva Public Media. In past years, the Annual Native Plant Sales has drawn up to 2,000 people, said Perez-Perez.
CIB staff also cheered for food trucks from Taco Reho, Fat Vinny’s and Kona Ice that were parked in a food-truck lineup closer to the event entrance for families to enjoy.