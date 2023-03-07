The Marine Education Rescue & Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) rescued a young male harp seal in North Shores in Rehoboth on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The seal, representatives said, was observed by a beachgoer who was concerned when he saw the seal rolling around on its back in the sand.
“This is sometimes an indication that the seal is infested with lice,” MERR representatives said. “Luckily for the seal, the beachgoer called MERR to report this little guy. The seal was assessed as being underweight in addition to his behaviors, so the decision was made to rescue him immediately. He was very alert and lively during the rescue, which is a good sign.”
He was collected from the beach and taken back to MERR for treatment and assessment, and then transported to the National Aquarium that evening for the remainder of his rehabilitation. “We hope for the best for this beautiful animal, and we are grateful to everyone who helped this young seal get the care that he needs.”