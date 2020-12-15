Giant Foods is partnering with Birdsong Gardens, a Frankford non-profit, as part of Giant’s Community Bag Program. The newly developed program is designed to empower customers to support local nonprofit organizations while working to reduce single-use paper and plastic waste in the environment.
According to Michelle Atkinson, customer service manager of the local Giant store, Birdsong Gardens was selected from a list of more than 2,500 eligible nonprofits active throughout the areas Giant serves in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. For the month of December, Birdsong Gardens will receive a $1 donation from each purchase of the $2.50 reusable Community Bag at the Giant store located at 38069 Town Center Drive, Millville.
“We are happy to welcome Birdsong Gardens as a recipient of funds from our Community Bag program,” said Atkinson. “They join other of the local organizations that have been part of the Give Back Bag program. These include the Cozy Critters After School Program, Delaware Mobile Surf Fisherman Association, the Clothing Our Kids program, Delaware Botanic Garden and Friends of South Coastal Library, who have also benefitted from our charitable program this year.”
Birdsong Gardens, located in Frankford, is an official Certified Wildlife Habitat site with the National Wildlife Federation and Delaware Nature Society, according to owner David Rickards. The property consists of 4 acres of land dedicated as a sanctuary for the monarch butterfly. The website at www.birdsonggardens.org provides complete details about Rickards’ program and how it relates to monarch butterflies and their lifecycle.
Giant’s new reusable bag program will combine two trends in the world of food retail: sustainability and charitable giving during the coronavirus pandemic.
The new reusable bag effort from Giant Foods also comes as focus increases on making food retail more sustainable, Giant representatives said. Consumers are being urged to use reusable shopping bags in Delaware, with single-use plastic bags being banned statewide in many establishments beginning Jan. 1, 2021, in an effort to reduce environmental impacts and landfill use.
“The Community Bag Program is a way we can bring our community together to support the organizations that make a difference in our own back yard while also encouraging actions that reduce our carbon footprint,” said Ira Kress, president of Giant Food. “Giant has always been committed to being a better neighbor, and the Community Bag Program is a perfect fit to furthering our mission.”
Kress pointed out that the trend toward sustainability — a trend that includes reusable bags — promises to continue. In a study conducted by Nielsen, 81 percent of global respondents said that it’s very or extremely important that companies implement programs to help the environment. Lining up with those numbers, Innova Market Insights found that 85 percent of consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom expected companies to invest in sustainability in the next year or so.
Additional research also suggests that grocery shoppers, as well as other retail consumers, are willing to pay more for products and services considered protective of the environment.
Kress explained, “It’s a reasonable bet that combining emerging sustainability practices — involving bags or not — with pandemic charitable efforts will catch the attention of more retailers and shoppers.”
Birdsong Gardens has been a Certified Wildlife Habitat site since 2017, according to Rickards. One of the goals of the federally registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization is to provide a habitat to grow young monarchs and to provided ample sustenance and cover as part of their sustainable practices.
“The monarch butterfly is one of the most colorful and recognizable species in North America,” said Rickards. “Monarchs are an endangered species best known for their annual migration marked by their legendary flight to Mexico for the winter months.”
Mid-August is the start of fall migration for millions of monarch butterflies. The entire fall migration season is 85 days at overwintering sites in Mexico from their northern journeys. Monarchs fly an average of 22 miles a day, traveling only during daylight.
“To ensure the health and resilience of the monarchs, Birdsong Gardens grows an abundance of the milkweed plant that sustains monarch butterflies” said Rickards. “Milkweed is vital to the survival of monarch butterflies, The milkweed plant provides a home for the egg, provides a source of food for the caterpillar, nectar of the butterflies and protection for the species as toxins found in the milkweed plant make the monarch poisonous to most predators.”
Like most endangered species, loss of habitat has created a catastrophic decline in the monarch butterfly population over the last 20 years. In a recent year, only 60 million butterflies made it to Mexico — a stark contrast with previous years that averaged 450 million.
“Monarch butterflies are part of our natural native ecosystem and can be saved with proper help from concerned citizens. These fragile butterflies cannot survive without a place to breed. Milkweed plants are needed because they are the one and only host plant for monarch caterpillars,” representatives noted.
Rickards said, “Growing milkweed for the butterflies can be done by anyone with a little land to spare. Creating community awareness of the importance of maintaining milkweed in the eco-system could improve the fate of the monarch if community members are willing to take a part in aiding their survival. Those who participate in this activity are ‘helping save the monarch butterfly.’”
Birdsong Gardens is gathering funds to continue to maintain and improve the property as a certified monarch sanctuary indefinitely. Plans call for a small nature center to educate community members about monarch butterflies and what they need to survive. When the butterflies are in the milkweed fields, Birdsong Gardens will host field trips for school children and extend invitations to interested community residents.
To help further educate community residents, both young and old, Rickards plans to create a display case featuring the monarch during its life cycle and how it interacts with milkweed plants. The center will also have charts indicating the migratory path of the monarchs and have a viewing screen showing their final destination in Michoacán, Mexico.
Birdsong also plans to offer seed packets to interested parties so they can plant small plots of milkweed at their own residences. Once established, Rickards would also give them several monarch caterpillars to help further the cause.
Since Birdsong Gardens is a 501(c)(3), donors can deduct contributions they make to Birdsong Gardens under IRS section 170. All donations will go directly to help maintain and preserve the lands for years to come and to help further community awareness.
Birdsong Gardens is located on a 20-acre working farm in southeastern Sussex County, about 5 miles from the beach. While the farm itself grows grain, corn and soybeans in cooperation with a larger neighbor farmer, the main focus of Birdsong Gardens is to preserve the environment for generations to come.
Birdsong Gardens is located at 34612 Rickards Road, Frankford, DE 19945. For more Information contact David Rickards, Director of Birdsong Gardens at dorickards@aol.com, (302) 539-9034 or (302) 537-9680. The website is located at www.birdsonggardens.org.
To learn more about the Community Bag Program and track the various organizations supported and the number of shopping bags saved, visit https://giantfood.bags4mycause.com/. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.