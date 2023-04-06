Dr. David R. Legates is a former professor of geography at University of Delaware, who served as the state’s climatologist, and is a climate change skeptic or “climate denier.”
He spoke in late March at both a town hall on electric vehicles in Millsboro on March 28, sponsored by the Sussex County and Delaware Republican Party, and at the South Coastal Public Library on March 27, sponsored by the 38th District Republican Club and the Sussex County Republican Women’s Club.
His speech was entitled: “The lies of climate science,” and Legates is determined to debunk what he believes are scientific myths about climate change impacts. Legates also served under President Donald J. Trump as deputy assistant secretary of commerce for observation and prediction at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA.
He is the former Director of the Center for Climatic Research at UD. Legates’ treatise, in a study he co-authored in 2015, is that the earth will only warm by one degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) from the year 2000 to 2100. The earth is presently warming at the rate of .08 degrees Celsius every 10 years and has warmed over two degrees Fahrenheit over the past 100 years.
Legates has spent much of his career casting doubt on the severity of climate change and the human causes of global warming. He is affiliated with the Heartland Institute, a think tank that promotes the denial of climate change, according to its own website.
Global warming and climate change are overstated, he said at the Millsboro EV mandate protest rally event. “We do not let the ocean take over on Atlantic Avenue in Bethany Beach,” said Legates. “We pay for the beach replenishment.”
“Somehow, carbon dioxide has become the demon gas,” said Legates of CO2 and greenhouse gas. “We are being told that we cannot use our stoves. We are now told farmers cannot use fertilizers to grow our food.”
“Actually, we have seen a decrease of ozone and that’s a good thing,” noted the former UD professor who earned his bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, and PhD in climatology all at that institution. Ozone is formed by both natural and man-made chemicals in the atmosphere, he noted.
Legates stated that Gov. John Carney talked about the effects of climate change which the governor noted are “very real,” in his state of the State of Delaware address. Carney’s exact language, from January 19, is: “We’re the lowest-lying state in the nation. And the effects of climate change and sea level rise on Delaware communities are real. We’re seeing them every day.”
“That’s why we need to take action,” said Carney in the address. “With the help of federal infrastructure funding, we will accelerate efforts to build out Delaware’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure. And we’ll restore investments in the Clean Water Trust — to protect our waterways and drinking water.”
“Are we seeing them every single day,” queried Legates to the Millsboro crowd of nearly 400 people. “No. Tropical storms are not more frequent. Hurricanes are not becoming more intense. Tornado activity is actually down,” said Legates before this week’s rampant tornadoes across the Midwest, where 22 people died in Little Rock, Ark., near Indianapolis, Ind., in McNairy County, Tenn., and one additional person who was killed in Belvedere, Ill.
More than 50 preliminary tornado reports were recorded last Friday in at least seven states, just a week since Legates’ talk at the local public library. Closer to home, a tornado touched down in Bridgeville and was reported in Greenwood, killing at least one person.
“These impacts have to do with land use change and, as a climatologist, I can say it’s not from climate change,” added Legates. “It is because of urban sprawl.”
Concerning drought in the Midwest that is also impacting climate and killing off bird species and prairie grouse which were just listed as endangered species, Legates is also a skeptic on causation.
“I worked at NOAA specifically on drought severity. There is no long-term trend of drought in the United States. It’s not climate, it is all about land use,” he said. Legates added a historical reference that the 1930s drought during the catastrophic dust bowl had more days above 100 degrees Fahrenheit than Americans are experiencing today.
“Sea level has been rising and will continue to rise because of the melting polar ice caps or until we run out of ice,” said Legates. “However, carbon dioxide is not impacting sea level rise anywhere on the planet. We might expect another foot of sea level rise by the year 2100” but not the five feet some environmentalists claim. “That one foot is what we should be planning for and all of the climate models tend to run higher.”
“DNREC predicts very extreme scenarios,” said Legates at the Millsboro meeting. “I will be willing to bet that it (more than one foot of SLR) is not likely to happen.”
CIB disagrees with climate change skeptics
“Climate change poses an existential threat to the Inland Bays and their surrounding communities,” noted the Center’s State of the Inland Bays report, “and its impacts already are apparent.”
“Increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere are causing big changes to the local weather and climate. The past decade was the hottest on record in southern Delaware, and heavy rainfall associated with severe storms is becoming more frequent. Sea levels are rising at an accelerated rate.”
“Flooding is more frequent, and higher waters are degrading the health of salt marshes. The Inland Bays are changing in direct response to a changing climate and so too will the habitats, wildlife, and communities that depend on this delicate system,” state scientist Marianne Walch and CIB science staff in the report card.
“Blue crab will grow up to seven times faster with higher doses of carbon dioxide in the water,” said Legates. “Why are we being lied to?”
Legates said climate change is just a symptom and the real concern is that, “They want to change how you think to a more socialized system. They really want to change the economy to redistribute our wealth.”