The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays is gearing up for the 2022 citizen science and docent program season by hosting multiple volunteer trainings throughout March and April.
“Volunteers are the Center’s most valuable resource, and we rely on them to help us collect data on important Inland Bays species which can guide effective restoration efforts,” said CIB Project Manager Nivette Pérez-Pérez. “The surveys also offer individuals a fantastic opportunity to play an active role in local science and conservation efforts.”
The March training sessions will focus on two of the CIB’s five citizen science surveys, the Shorezone Fish & Blue Crab Survey and the Horseshoe Crab Survey, as well as the Center’s James Farm Ecological Preserve Docent Program.
The CIB’s Shorezone Fish & Blue Crab Survey has collected data on fish populations at 16 shoreline sites in the Inland Bays watershed since 2011. With more than 100 species of fish known to inhabit the bays, data collected through this long-term survey can help scientists track changes in populations of the fish over time, representatives said.
For more than a decade, the CIB has also been collecting vital information about horseshoe crabs that spawn in the bays through its Horseshoe Crab Survey. In addition to counting the number of horseshoe crabs observed, volunteers collect additional data on this iconic species and even help to tag some crabs, which will provide insight on their movements throughout the bays and nearby estuaries.
Another volunteer program that the CIB offers is the James Farm Docent Program. Docents play a role in educating visitors of the James Farm Ecological Preserve, located in Ocean View, by greeting and answering questions, as well as offering resources to the public, such as information on the history and mission of the Preserve.
In April, the CIB will train volunteers on how to participate in two additional citizen science surveys to determine the success of reforestation efforts and the size of the bays’ diamondback terrapin population.
The CIB’s Reforestation Survey seeks to monitor the successes and challenges of reforestation projects completed throughout the watershed. In addition to creating habitat for wildlife, reforestation is considered integral for improving water quality, as trees help to remove nutrient pollution from surface and groundwater.
This year marks the CIB’s third Diamondback Terrapin Survey. Diamondback terrapins are considered an important salt marsh predator and iconic Inland Bays species, but little is known about their long-term population status and how that changes from year to year and place to place. Terrapins also face a number of serious threats, including habitat loss, collisions with motor vehicles and drowning in crab pots. By counting basking terrapins from land-based sites and pre-planned kayak routes, the CIB aims to gain a better understanding of their local population and trends.
This year, all training sessions will be held virtually through Zoom. Registration information and the required volunteer waivers are available online at https://www.inlandbays.org/get-involved/volunteer/. The dates and times for each training along with more information about each particular volunteer effort are:
- James Farm Docent Program virtual training — Wednesday, March 2, at 6 p.m. To learn more about the program, visit inlandbays.org/james-farm-docent-program.
- Shorezone Fish & Blue Crab Survey — Wednesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. To learn more about the survey, visit inlandbays.org/fishsurvey.
- Horseshoe Crab Survey — Wednesday, March 30, at 6 p.m. To learn more about the survey, go to inlandbays.org/horseshoe-crab-survey.
- Reforestation Survey — Wednesday, April 6, at 6 p.m.
- Diamondback Terrapin Survey — Wednesday, April 20, at 6 p.m. To learn more about the survey, visit inlandbays.org/terrapins.
Recordings of all training sessions will be made available on the individual programs’ webpage following the scheduled sessions.