Last month, the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays called on supporters to get outside and do something they love while helping the Center raise money for its projects and programs, through its inaugural Get Out for the Bays! campaign. On Sept. 29, Get Out! achieved its fundraising goal, and by the close of the campaign, it had raised nearly $23,000.
“This is an incredible accomplishment, and we are so grateful for all the fundraisers and donors who believed in this effort,” said Anna Short, the Center’s development coordinator. “Get Out for the Bays! wouldn’t have happened without them.”
Get Out for the Bays! started as an alternative to Decked Out, the Center’s annual fundraising event. Rather than risk the health of supporters by hosting an in-person event, the Center staff thought it best to plan something that would improve supporters’ health by encouraging them to get their recommended dose of time spent outdoors, which can lower blood pressure and stress hormone levels, enhance immune systems and lessen anxiety, CIB representatives noted.
A total of 14 fundraisers, including Board members, staff and volunteers, rose to the challenge and set goals to hike and bike hundreds of miles, play more than 1,000 pickleball games, stand quietly scanning the landscape for local birds and sharpen their nature photography skills. While doing some of their favorite outdoor activities, they called on their friends and family to support their efforts and the mission of the Center by donating. The campaign was also supported through matching donations by corporate partners, including Delmarva Power.
The funds will support water-quality and habitat-restoration projects, reforestation, youth education, wetlands protections and more.
“When we first hatched this idea, we weren’t sure what to expect,” Short said. “The response we received was overwhelmingly positive and folks had a lot of fun. It’s definitely something that we’re considering for next year, so please keep an eye out!”
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays is a non-profit organization established in 1994, and is one of 28 National Estuary Programs. With its partners, the Center works to preserve, protect and restore Delaware’s Inland Bays and their watershed. For more information, contact Anna Short at ashort@inlandbays.org or (302) 226-8105, ext. 102, or visit us online at inlandbays.org.