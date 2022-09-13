Volunteers with boats are needed to help the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays remove debris from the bays during the Annual Inland Bays Clean Up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The effort will focus on the shores along Rehoboth and Indian River bays, by boat, with coordinated cleanups occurring on land as well. The water-based cleanup, which has been organized by the CIB since the early 2000s, is supported by DNREC.
Previous cleanup efforts have netted thousands of pounds of trash, including plastic bottles and bags, tires, cans, wrappers, fishing gear and docking lumber. Trash in local waterways is considered harmful to both bay users and a variety of coastal and aquatic life, including birds, fish and mammals, such as dolphins.
The CIB is in need of boat captains with power boats to collect and transport debris during the clean-up. Boat captains who are interested in volunteering should contact Gabriella Fritz at GFritz@inlandbays.org.
Those interested in volunteering but who do not own a boat are being encouraged to assist with trash collection on land. Volunteers can register for the 2022 Clean Up online at inlandbays.org. Advance registration is required.
The clean-up launch point will be the Massey’s Landing public boat ramp, located at the end of Long Neck Road in Millsboro. Volunteers will be assigned to specific cleanup locations from the launch point on the day of the event.
Volunteers should be prepared for the weather (including potentially cooler, breezy conditions on the water) and should dress for dirty and wet conditions. Work gloves are recommended, and closed-toe shoes are required. Lifejackets will be provided. Volunteers also should bring their own water and snacks or lunch.
The day of the clean-up, each volunteer must sign a waiver in order to participate. The event is not recommended for children younger than 12, and participants younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
DNREC is once again lending support through its Delaware Natural Resources Police. Sponsors include the DNREC Division of Fish & Wildlife, DNREC Division of Parks & Recreation, Dewey Beach Lions Club, GFL Environmental/Waste Industries of Delaware, state Sen. Ernie Lopez and the Delaware Solid Waste Authority’s Community Cleanup Initiative.
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays is a nonprofit organization established in 1994, and is one of 28 National Estuary Programs. With its partners, the CIB works to preserve, protect and restore Delaware’s Inland Bays and their watershed. Learn more at inlandbays.org.
For more information, contact Caitlin Chaney at cchaney@inlandbays.org or visit inlandbays.org.