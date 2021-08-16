Volunteers with boats are needed to help the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) to remove debris from the bays during the Annual Inland Bays Clean Up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The effort will focus on the shores along Rehoboth and Indian River bays, by boat, while the Delaware Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway groups will be coordinating cleanups on land. The water-based cleanup, which has been organized by the CIB since the early 2000s, is supported by DNREC.
Previous cleanup efforts have netted thousands of pounds of trash, including plastic bottles and bags, tires, cans, wrappers, fishing gear and docking lumber. Trash in local waterways can be harmful to both bay users and a variety of coastal and aquatic life, including birds, fish and mammals, such as dolphins, CIB representatives said.
The CIB is in need of boat captains with power boats to collect and transport debris. Boat captains interested in volunteering should contact Program Manager Bob Collins at (302) 226-8105, ext. 711, or at jamesfarm@inlandbays.org.
Non-boat owners will also be needed to help with the trash collection on the water, as well as unloading what’s collected into a dumpster on land. Volunteers can register for the 2021 Clean Up online at tinyurl.com/InlandBaysCleanUp. Advance registration is required so that the CIB can reserve adequate space on the boats.
Volunteers will be assigned to specific cleanup locations on the day of the event, at the launch point, which is the Massey’s Landing public boat ramp, located at the end of Long Neck Road in Millsboro.
Volunteers should be prepared for the weather (including cooler, breezy conditions on the water) and should dress for dirty and wet conditions. Work gloves are recommended, and closed-toe shoes are required. Those who have access to lifejackets should bring one, as they are required onboard any boat used during the cleanup. Lifejackets will be provided as needed. Volunteers also should plan to bring their own water and snacks or lunch, as refreshments will not be provided.
Each volunteer must sign a waiver (which will be available the day-of) in order to participate. The event is not recommended for children younger than 12, and participants younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The CIB will be following the CDC and state guidelines regarding COVID-19.
DNREC is once again lending support through its Delaware Natural Resources Police. Sponsors include the DNREC Division of Fish & Wildlife, DNREC Division of Parks & Recreation, Dewey Beach Lions Club, GFL Environmental/Waste Industries of Delaware, state Sen. Ernie Lopez and the Delaware Solid Waste Authority’s Community Cleanup Initiative.
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays is a nonprofit organization established in 1994, and is one of 28 National Estuary Programs. With its partners, the CIB works to preserve, protect and restore Delaware’s Inland Bays and their watershed. Learn more at inlandbays.org.