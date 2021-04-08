What do medical labs, fishermen, migratory birds and local rockfish have in common? They absolutely depend on horseshoe crabs to lay billions of springtime eggs along the Delaware bays.
Locally, the crab population around Delaware’s inland bays is remaining steady. But it’s not increasing. Overharvesting already caused a 90-percent decline in population since about 1990. At the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays, keeping an accurate count is the first step to ensuring we can continue using this resource. The CIB recently reported on the past six seasons of data collection, which relies heavily on volunteer, or citizen scientists.
“The bays are so economically important to Sussex County and to Delaware, and they’re also so ecologically important to the area,” said CIB Executive Director Chris Bason. “But they are also long-suffering, and they are recovering from decades of pollution, and that’s why it’s our job to track that restoration.”
The same sentiments apply to the horseshoe crabs themselves. They’re considered an environmental indicator in measuring the health of the bays, which is part of the CIB’s overall mission to preserve, protect and restore Delaware’s inland bays and their watershed.
The prehistoric species still crawl up onto our gentle sandy shores, following the full and new moons to spawn. And volunteers are right there to count the critters. Horseshoe crabs are critical to animal life, human work and human medicine.
“These eggs are a critical food and energy source for the shorebirds that migrate along the Atlantic Flyway, including the endangered red knot,” said Marianne Walch, CIB science and restoration coordinator. Nearby fish and resident seagull colonies have evolved to chow down on that smorgasbord, too.
Horseshoe crabs are an effective bait for commercial eel and conch fisheries. And in medicine, their milky cerulean blue blood contains a compound that will react in the presence of bacterial contamination – important for testing medical devices, pharmaceuticals and vaccines.
In 2020, the relatively new COVID-19 pandemic had caused the CIB to forego the packs of volunteers who typically complete the horseshoe crab surveys at all hours of the night.
It was “kind of sad because generally the horseshoe crab survey is one of our most popular volunteer programs,” said Walch, although the hired interns completed the job.
The CIB hopes to bring volunteers back this summer, and registration has begun for this month’s trainings. They’ll go at high tide during the full and new moons, counting the number of crabs in random square-meter quadrants. These are surveys — not a full census.
The CIB must keep 10 years of consistent data before the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission considers it to help set harvest quotas. Having started the counts in 2002, they modified their methods in 2015 to match the Delaware Bay reports, so that the entire region can eventually be measured as a whole.
If the biggest concentration of the Atlantic horseshoe crab (Limulus polyphemus) is in the Delaware bays, then the inland bays are approaching those numbers too.
Data is just the first step. Then, scientists could ask why horseshoe crabs aren’t increasing in population. Or has climate change inspired crabs to spawn earlier. Could that wreck the migratory birds’ precision-timed feeding schedule? Any pattern in the numbers could point toward some answers.
“We’re not seeing decline, but were not seeing those numbers grow,” Walch said.
“If there are more sandy, natural beaches in the inland bays and we can conserve those and restore them, we’re more likely to grow the population,” said Walch, who encourages people “to maintain the natural shoreline environments on their properties. The crabs will use them if they’re there,” as opposed to construction or bulkheads.
On the beaches, the CIB is finding four to seven male crabs for every female. This is ratio is higher than the minimum 2:1 that keeps a population going. More genetic diversity is ideal for mating and sustaining a population.
Walch isn’t recommending any particular fishery limits. She just emphasized the importance of basing decisions on good data. But she’d also like to see alternatives for bait and for those blood tests (the FDA hasn’t approved one yet).
However, another challenge in the fishery is that biomedical companies, after bloodletting, are currently allowed to throw back living crabs without marking the “used” animals. It’s hard to tell how many animals are actually compromised or over-used.
Volunteer or be an active beachcomber
In the past decade, the CIB have also tagged over 12,000 crabs for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. If you’re beachcombing, please report any tagged animals that you find. Leave the white circular tag on the living animal. (Don’t worry — they don’t move fast.) Hotline phone number and ID number will be on the tag.
“They look a little freaky, but they are very gentle. Horseshoe crabs will not harm you. This tail is not a stinger — it’s just a lever they use to get themselves around and flip themselves over,” Walch said. “They’re related to scorpions and spiders, and they are much less dangerous than either of those.”
Don’t be afraid of the animal. It’s not poisonous, it has a soft bite, and people are more likely to be pinched between the shell plates if it curls up when your fingers are in the wrong spot. Don’t step on the tail because it’s still sharp.
Animal and plant studies are just one act of the CIB’s project lineup, which includes advocacy, education, a nature preserve, water and reef studies, plantings, habitat restoration and much more.
The public are invited to enjoy nature and help with the CIB’s projects. Volunteers can register now for online trainings: horseshoe crab survey training (April 14), reforestation training (April 15) and diamondback terrapin survey training (April 28).
Register or learn more online at www.inlandbays.org/volunteer, telephone (302) 226-8105 or email nperezperez@inlandbays.org.
“Volunteers are the heartbeat of the Center, and we rely on them to conduct these important surveys,” said project manager Nivette Pérez-Pérez. “The surveys are a great way for people to learn more about the natural habitats of our bays, and the volunteers find it rewarding to play such an important role in local science and restoration efforts.”
The CIB is one of 28 National Estuary Programs tasked to protect and restore the water quality and ecological integrity of estuaries of national significance. The office is based near Indian River Inlet, Rehoboth Beach.
Seashore on your license plate
Delaware drivers can support environmental work like this with the new horseshoe crab-themed vehicle license plate. Both the classic lighthouse design and the 2020 horseshoe crab design are available for sale for a $50 one-time fee.
“The majority of the proceeds go directly back to the Center and the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, both of which do a lot of work to restore and protect the habitat of these horseshoe crabs,” said Maddy Goss, CIB communications specialist.
Drivers can learn more at the Division of Motor Vehicles or online. Click around the Delaware DMV website (www.dmv.de.gov/VehicleServices/tags ) to find the “environmental plates” or the “special plates.”