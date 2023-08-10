Horseshoe crabs are not crabs at all, but rather arachnids more closely related to spiders, according to scientists. Their blue blood is valuable for medical research, and they are nearly prehistoric in their lineage.
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays made fairly complex marine biology simple enough for children to understand at the James Farm Ecological Preserve last Thursday, Aug. 3, and another similar special event on horseshoe crabs will be offered on Monday, Aug. 14. Families interested in chaperoning their children to the inland bays should contact the center.
Jackie Knoll is the manager of environmental education for the center and has a degree in environmental studies from Skidmore College in Philadelphia. She has a real gift for making environmental science more accessible, noted some of parents. More than 75 people came to the James Farm Preserve on Cedar Neck Road in Ocean View last Thursday to hear her talk.
The tour began near where the EcoBays kayak guides launch their sports craft for touring on the inland bays. The Delaware Bay and inland bays are considered the most significant ecosystem for horseshoe crabs because their eggs are a primary food source for the federally protected bird the red knot, which uses the bay as a refueling stop during their long migratory flights, feasting on the horseshoe crab eggs found there.
“Horseshoe crab blood is copper-based, giving this species is lighter bluish color,” said Knoll, “whereas our human blood is iron-based, and that is why it’s red instead.”
“The horseshoe crab lives on our estuary here and has a shell to protect them,” said Knoll “They also have claws and a set of pinchers, but they don’t hurt and are very gentle,” she reassured the children looking at the center’s life-like model. “They are living fossils and have been on earth very early — since before the dinosaurs.”
The most important part of the program was to teach the kids how to pick-up a horseshoe crab for inspection — by the shell, “and never by the tail,” said Knoll. She also said, “They can fold their body over at the hinge, so don’t place your fingers in there.”
How blue blood works
Horseshoe crabs are especially valuable because their blood can be manufactured into limulus amebocyte lysate, or LAL, which is used to detect pathogens in indispensable medicines, such as injectable antibiotics.
“The blue blood is harvested for medical purposes,” said Knoll during her program.
The trick, she said, is to “bleed” the horseshoe crab, but not make them bleed out. And, recently, new rules have been put in place for medical researchers who want this important resource to test human therapies.
The crabs are collected by fishermen by hand or via trawlers, for use by biomedical companies. Then their blood is separated, and proteins within their white blood cells are processed. It takes bleeding dozens of the crabs to produce enough to fill a single glass tube with the blood, which contains immune cells sensitive to bacteria.
There are only five federally licensed manufacturers on the East Coast that process horseshoe crab blood. One of them is Charles River Laboratories in Rockville, Md.
According to a story this week by the Associated Press, the question of harvesting horseshoe crab for blue blood cells is becoming quite heated.
“They were here before the dinosaurs,” Glenn Gauvry, president of Ecological Research & Development Group, told the AP. ERDG is a Little Creek, Del.-based nonprofit that advocates for horseshoe crab conservation. “And they’re having problems because the new kids on the block, us, haven’t learned to appreciate the elders.” (More about ERDG can be found on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/horseshoecrab.erdg/.)
The blue blood is often described by activist groups as worth $15,000 per liter, though some members of the industry are not certain of that valuation. Regulators estimate about 15 percent of the crabs die in the bleeding process.
“In 2021, that meant about 112,000 crabs died,” said Caitlin Starks, a senior fishery management plan coordinator with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. “The bait fishery for horseshoe crabs, which are used as bait for eels and sea snails, killed more than six times that,” she said.
The debate over extending a moratorium on the female horseshoe crab as bait fish has ended, for now, with the ban continuing for the 2024 commercial fishing season.
Still, the fisheries commission in May approved new best management practices (BMP) for the biomedical industry’s harvesting and handling of the crabs. Those measures include minimizing exposure to sunlight and keeping the crabs cool and moist, Starks told the AP, so they can live through the intrusive process.
According to the State of Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the blue horseshoe crab blood is vital to test devices: “Medical device manufacturers use it to test their products for the presence of endotoxins, bacterial substances that can cause fevers and even be fatal to humans.”
A learning experience for the kids
Those who want to learn more about horseshoe crabs, and why they make their way onto the beaches of the Inland Bays can register in advance for the Aug. 14 Kid’s Day event. Families will also participate in a demonstration survey.
“This program dives into the ecology, anatomy and benefits of horseshoe crabs using a lifelike model and, hopefully, a living organism! Participants will have the opportunity to explore the beach and the James Farm Preserve and, hopefully, find a few living horseshoe crabs,” noted the CIB. “Kid’s Days allow children of all ages to connect with nature and explore by utilizing hands-on learning.”