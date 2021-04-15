If there’s one thing people have learned in the past year, it’s that they can adapt their surroundings to meet a challenge.
In a sense, that’s what the Homegrown National Park program is about. Conceived by University of Delaware entomology professor Doug Tallamy, it’s a step-by-step guide for people to transform their own yards into beneficial habitats for all sorts of wildlife, while at the same time making them more beautiful.
The Inland Bays Garden Center near Ocean View is focusing its Earth Day energy on promoting the Homegrown National Park program, the goal of which is to transform 20 million acres into more hospitable areas for wildlife.
That means, among other things, reducing the amount of ground dedicated to traditional grass lawns, removing invasive species in favor of native plants, and not using fertilizers or insecticides.
Transforming a yard into a Homegrown National Park might sound like a huge project, but it can be as big or as small as a homeowner desires, according to Tallamy’s website, which focuses on the idea that “small efforts by many people” can effect great change. Tallamy says that 83 percent of land in the United States is privately owned. Planting native plants on half of that property, he said, can restore crucial biodiversity to the American landscape.
At the Inland Bays Garden Center, which specializes in native plants, staff will be focusing on the Homegrown National Park program by offering tips and guidance to anyone interested in moving their own property toward becoming a more eco-friendly landscape, according to events coordinator Sandy Daniels.
Inland Bays Garden Center owner Cheryl Rehrig said that while acres upon acres of land in Sussex County are being developed and largely landscaped in ways that are not environmentally beneficial, “One thing we can do is to change our own landscape.”
She said she wants to instill in people an appreciation for what makes a landscape appealing — not just for human eyes, but for wildlife ecosystems.
“We’ve got to think about the air, the water, the creatures and ultimately, us,” Rehrig said.
She has become a fan of Tallamy’s outlook through his writings and podcasts over the years, and now enthusiastically promotes the Homegrown National Park program at her own business, calling herself and her staff “groupies” of the entomology professor.
Daniels said Rehrig and co-owner Denise Hoeksma “are both former schoolteachers. Teaching is in their blood.” The Homegrown National Park project is an extension of what the staff at Inland Bays Garden Center already does, she said.
Rampant development in the area, Rehrig said, doesn’t just mean loss of habitat through clearing of trees. It also often means the soil itself is less hospitable because “good topsoil” is removed during construction and replaced with less eco-friendly “fill.” As part of its ongoing efforts to help homeowners understand their properties, Inland Bays Garden Center offers soil test kits that can help them determine what they might need to do to help make their yards better suited for native plants.
The good news, she and her staff said, is that even the smallest of changes can make a difference for wildlife.
Daniels said the idea is to “start out with your comfort level,” whether that means transforming a percentage of yard space with native species or adding a few plants in container gardens on a deck.
She emphasized that even part-time residents can help the environment by choosing low-maintenance plants, so that even if they’re not at their properties all the time, their plantings can flourish.
Some of the factors that property owners need to consider when thinking about how to make their yards more wildlife friendly, Daniels said, are the size of the space they want to work on, how close to the house it is, how much sunlight it gets and how the space will get water.
She suggested the native plant directory on the website for Delaware’s Mt. Cuba Center as a good resource for information on native plants. The website is located at www.mtcubacenter.org/native-plant-finder/.
The Homegrown National Park program is set up to make native gardening projects both educational and enjoyable. The website offers numerous tips and suggestions, and features an interactive map so that participants can see progress in their own area, as well as across the country.
So far, according to the Homegrown National Park map, 28 acres of native plantings by 18 users have been added as part of the program. Sussex County consists of 603,904 acres. The map shows where those Homegrown National Park participants are located within the county. Daniels said one of the keys to success of the program is linking participating properties together, so homeowners are encouraged to bring neighbors on board.
For more information on the Homegrown National Park program and to add a property to its map, visit the web site at www.homegrownnationalpark.org. The Inland Bays Garden Center is located at 38320 Muddy Neck Road, Frankford, near Ocean View.