Maya van Rossum is the founder of Green Amendments for the Generations, an activist group trying to get environmental-rights resolutions included in state constitutions across the nation including in Delaware. She is designated as the “Delaware Riverkeeper” and has led the Delaware Riverkeeper Network for nearly 30 years. Van Rossum is also on a book tour and meeting with state legislators who are closer to passage of this civil rights-style amendment.
She said a Green Amendment to the state Constitution would become as fundamental as the freedom of speech or right to bear arms, if passed. Right now, only three states have a formal Green Amendment on the books, with two more — New Mexico and Washington — nearing enactment.
“It becomes the principal, the guiding light, the legal guidance that’s needed to implement everything else that’s happening in the state when it comes to the environment — legislation, regulation, programs,” she said.
So far, Pennsylvania, Montana and New York have similar legally binding environmental rights on their books.
“We just have three on the books with Green Amendments, but you have other states with language that could work. Their Supreme Courts have been proactive on environmental action like in Hawaii.”
“I am working around the country,” said van Rossum. “The proposal is coming up, and we are trying to enact the legislation. We have a great movement going in New Mexico and Washington state now.”
“I think we have a chance for a Green Amendment in the near term in Delaware. People in the grassroots in Delaware recognize the power and the importance of this pathway. Our champions in Delaware are great. We only introduced it last year in Delaware.”
“It is advancing but people in a position of power can hold it up,” she said of last session’s ill-fated amendment.
The organization will try to introduce a similar bill this year, in the recently convened General Assembly, which opened on Jan. 10.
“It can happen in the next session of the Assembly or in the next year,” said van Rossum, the author of “The Green Amendment: The People’s Fight for a Clean, Safe, and Healthy Environment.”
Concerning the latest edition of her book on “green rights,” van Rossum said, “The second edition is really updating the power of environmental justice and how critical the environment is for human health. That chapter has been expanded to say how powerful is the Green Amendment pathway.”
“In order to ensure it is done properly, and it can be quite complex, you need to have the right answers and convince the opposition,” said van Rossum.
“Please join us at Green Amendment for the Generations so that we have the right responses for people. It is now a multi-state effort for me in Delaware — and I can tell other states about the great ideas we are having here,” she said. “Let’s cross-pollinate.”
The Maryland state legislature last year considered an Environmental Human Rights Amendment to the state constitution which helped to fulfill the criteria.
“I helped the state try to move that forward, but it did not pass,” said the Riverkeeper.
Last year, Maryland enacted the Climate Solutions Now Act, which set bold goals of a 60 percent reduction from 2006’s levels of greenhouse gas emissions by 2031 and net-zero emissions by 2045. It also includes use of EV school buses and electrifying state vehicles for public transportation.
“Every state has language about environmental rights. There are nearly two dozen states, but the key is to fulfill the criteria so that right is legally enforceable,” said van Rossum. “You can call it something else, but it must be enforced as part of the Green Amendment concept.”
“People need a constitutional right to a clean, safe and healthy environment,” said van Rossum of local situations in Sussex County. “People need a remedy like they are trying to pursue in Seaford” over industrial biogas production. “If they can make a civil rights claim, that is awesome. It is just another proof point on environmental justice. The Green Amendment would have allowed local communities like Seaford to take this on without having to go alone on an EPA lawsuit.”
“Environmental racism is embraced and perpetuated by these types of permitting laws that allow the intentional outcome of impacts on a certain community,” said van Rossum. “There may be a region-wide benefit of produced biogas, but we impact the local people who live there.”
“We have to make these injustices constitutionally suspect from the get-go.”