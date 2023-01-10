Delaware’s Urban & Community Forestry Program is still accepting applications for up to $5,000 in matching grants for tree planting and management projects on public land and community open space. Urban and community grants are open to all Delaware municipalities, homeowner associations and certified nonprofits, including schools and churches. There are also grant opportunities specifically for areas within the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
The urban forestry grant program is designed to help communities harness the numerous natural benefits of trees: cleaner air and water, energy savings, increased property values, civic pride, and reduced stormwater runoff and flooding. Funding is provided by the U.S. Forest Service and state funds.
Complete guidelines on all grant programs are at de.gov/treegrants. The deadline is March 3, and all submissions must be via online application.
“The Urban and Community Forestry Program’s primary goal is to increase tree canopy throughout the First State,” said Kesha Braunskill, Urban & Community Forestry Program coordinator. “We want to provide funding to assist communities with tree planting and tree inventory projects. This year our program is hoping to receive applications that meet the requirements, and new communities are encouraged to apply.”
In 2022, the UCF program awarded $140,451 for 31 community tree projects.
Urban and community grants
Requests must be from a minimum of $500 to a maximum of $5,000 in only one of two project categories: tree planting or tree management (i.e., professional tree inventory). Grants require a 50-50 match in either cash (non-federal funds) or in-kind services, including volunteer or staff time, equipment rental or supplies.
Applications are evaluated after the deadline by the Delaware Community Forestry Council committee. Eligible projects must be performed on public lands within the community. Priority will be given to first-time applicants, Tree City USA and Tree Friendly Communities, and projects that focus on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.
Apply online for an Urban and Community Forestry Grant at https://tinyurl.com/bddyh74k.
- Applicants must set up a site visit with the Urban & Community Forestry Program before submitting their application to review the project and answer any questions.
- Site visits must be scheduled a minimum of a week in advance.
- No site visits will be done after Feb. 17.
- Appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The final day to make an appointment will be Feb. 10.
- A EIN is required (no payment to individuals).
- The deadline to apply online is March 3 by 4:30 p.m.