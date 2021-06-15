A toolkit developed by Restore America’s Estuaries helps communities launch a coastal restoration project and is the topic of a free webinar, presented by DNREC in partnership with the Delaware Living Shores Committee, on Tuesday, June 29.
The Coastal Restoration Toolkit was developed to provide high‐level, introductory educational information for community members on how to develop a coastal restoration project from concept to proposal. The toolkit is a launching point for developing solutions to coastal restoration opportunities that community members see in their local areas.
Speakers for the webinar will include Hilary Stevens, coastal resilience manager, and Elsa Schwartz, senior director of restoration and administration, for Restore America’s Estuaries.
The webinar is part of an ongoing virtual series presented by the Delaware Living Shores Committee, a working group dedicated to facilitating the understanding, peer review and implementation of living shoreline tactics within the state. DNREC’s participation is represented by the Wetland Monitoring & Assessment Program and the Delaware Coastal Training Program.
For more information, visit Delaware Living Shorelines at delawarelivingshorelines.org. Registration and information is also available on the DNREC events and meetings calendar at de.gov/DNRECmeetings.