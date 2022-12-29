Delaware Interfaith Power and Light is a statewide partner of the national IPL and serves this region with environmental programs, conservation grants and funding to provide cleaner air and water for Delawareans. Two of these faith-based initiatives targeting faith communities at over 27 congregations are funded with seed grants from energy organizations and National Wildlife Federation.
Del IPL has launched three new programs in 2022, including a seed-grant program which helps houses of worship help pay for energy efficiency projects through its Energize Delaware funding. Del IPL also started the Sacred Grounds Initiative with partners including the Delaware Center for Horticulture and the Delaware Nature Society (with National Wildlife Federation funding). The organization hosted its first annual RENEW statewide essay program for high schoolers and will continue that scholarship program this year based on student knowledge of the environment and ability to present a viewpoint.
Randi Johnson, who lives in Ocean View, is the new president of Del IPL and served at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for nearly 25 years as a scientist and geneticist. She brings a strong climate science background to the Rehoboth Beach-group.
Johnson was responsible for coordinating the establishment of the USDA regional hubs for risk adaptation and mitigation to Climate Change (or Climate Hubs).
“Our Faith Efficiencies Program continued to fund energy audits for houses of worship and the Climate Conversations program brought information and discussion to the public,” said Johnson. “Both programs are funded by Energize Delaware and help bring Delaware closer to a zero-carbon economy.”
Here is the annual report of Del IPL:
• Our Faith Efficiencies Program, in partnership with Energize Delaware, facilitated energy assessments (audits) for over 26 congregations across the state of Delaware. These audits will help them reduce their energy burden, carbon footprint and educate congregants on energy efficiency.
● This July, we launched a Seed Grant Opportunity as an extension of the Faith Efficiency Program, to financially assist Houses of Worship to conduct the audit to get started with energy remediation work. In partnership with Energize Delaware so far we have already helped seven congregations with a total grant funding of $34,925.
• Last year we launched National Wildlife Federation’s (NWF) Sacred Grounds Initiative in Wilmington in collaboration with Delaware Center for Horticulture and Delaware Nature Society. This year we helped create 10 pollinator gardens and hosted 3 partner workshops with faith partners in Wilmington.
• We hosted 22 dialogues on climate stewardship engaging more than 1100 people through Climate Conversations, our signature program funded by Energize Delaware. This program creates opportunities for respectful dialogue on climate action.
• Delaware IPL worked with other environmental organizations in Delaware to advocate for an ambitious and bold climate change legislation, SB 305, Climate Change Solutions Act. This bill passed the senate but failed to get through the house. Del IPL hopes to help pass this bill in 2023 in order to make Delaware carbon-free, healthy and equitable by 2050.
• Del IPL hosted their first annual RENEW statewide essay contest in all three counties, where high schoolers were invited to write on climate change and environmental justice.
“Our founder and past president John Sykes retired from the board this year,” said Johnson. “His heart for the cause and leadership started Delaware IPL and brought us to the point we are today. We are thankful for all his efforts and grateful that he will be organizing our Advisory Board that currently includes past board members.”
“We were able to bring on two new staff, including Rev. Dr. Jeanne Boardman who is our Southern Regional Director in Rehoboth and Gerald Stratford our program coordinator who is working with us though the public allies program. We also welcomed a new board member, Mike Smith, who is already making a positive impact as Del IPL vice president.”
“We continued to advocate for climate change policies and programs with our partners,” Johnson stated. “Progress is slow, as it tends to be when changing policy, but progress is being made. We are thankful to be able to represent our faith community partners to decision makers at local, state, and national levels.”
For more information, please see the Delaware IPL website: https://delawareipl.org/dev/about-deipl/