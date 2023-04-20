The Bethany Beach Nature Center — a 26-acre refuge for ospreys, bald eagles, great blue and gray herons and a host of creatures living in the salt marsh — hosted an open house and Earth Day festival last Saturday, April 15, at the former Addy 3 cottage and in the great outdoors. Between 40 to 50 people came through the exhibitions and heard a speaker on the value of birdwatching during the open house.
Nancy Lucy, nature center manager, said the topic was “tips and tricks for beginning birding.”
“‘Let’s go birding,’ was the topic today, and Donna L. Long — who is a gardener and naturalist, as well as an accomplished author — was our leader.”
Long publishes a “Nature Journal Prompts” series, which includes “Beginning Nature Photography,” as well as guides for birders. She is also an environmental education specialist living in Philadelphia, working in the Delaware River watershed, with a master’s degree from Arcadia University.
“People may think we are a small nature center — but people always have a cool experience here,” said Lucy. “They get excited and see how big we are, with 26 acres in the marsh. It happens all the time here, and people want to come back. They travel four hours from home for some of our presentations,”
“We are a hidden gem for Bethany Beach and all our guests,” said Lucy.
The Bethany Nature Center is open every Saturday in May and will build back up to opening four days a week starting in June. The center is then open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday through the summer.
“On May 20, we will have the Sussex Bird Club here,” said Lucy. “We may want to build this to a regular monthly or quarterly bird walks.”
There is a Facebook group for Delaware regional bird watching: https://www.facebook.com/groups/delawarebirding/.
“We have programs for families with kids and also just for adults and seniors — older ages that can come here and know they can go birding on our nature trails,” said Lucy.
The 26 acres of land and the for Addy cottage — a landmark home that is more than 100 years old — was bequeathed to the nature center. “The Addy cottage building was built in 1901 by John Addy. He built Addy Sea first. Then he and the ‘Pittsburgh Six’ built these cottage home places as part of the Church of Christ. They successfully founded the Town of Bethany in 1901. That’s when we were incorporated.”
“The nor’easter 1962 swept two of the three cottages out to sea,” said the naturalist. “In 2009, the family that owned the cottage contacted Town of Bethany and said, ‘If you can move it, you may have it.’ We moved the cottage off the oceanfront and placed it next to the present town hall. In 2010, Calvin Baldwin and the Bethany Beach Landowners Association got involved with the Natter family.”
They negotiated a possible permanent home for the Addy cottage.
“He put together a federal historic places protection and a State deal for the Delaware Land Conservation Trust,” to take ownership rights. “We did not yet have the 26 acres here, but it was meant to be” that the nature center would be the new home of the cottage.
The land was a hog farm in the latter 1800s, owned by the Natter family, according to Lucy.
The center is also a hotspot for some of the area’s seasonal residents.
“We have up to five nests for osprey at a time, but the one nest was blown over. So we can see four osprey pairs nesting now,” said Lucy. “You can see them in the loblolly trees, and some are built a little lower in the trees for their nesting,” she said.
“We have citizen scientists for osprey at work, checking the nests for the state and for DNREC. Sometimes the pairs are a little young and they aren’t as sure how to build durable nests,” she said.
“We have had U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service come and restore a nest to get them back up in a tree,” she said of one rescue several years ago when a nest came down in a storm.
“Our claim to fame is the osprey, but people also really enjoy the horseshoe crab,” said Lucy.
She mentioned Rob Beauregard as a national expert on osprey who has published many books and guides — mostly on Long Island and Martha’s Vineyard — about the raptors. Beauregard has studied the bird for 30 years, and he has now written a children’s book about them.
“He was kind of our fact-checker,” said Lucy of her research with Beauregard. “I like to bring people in from the field. You need to share stories at a nature center, and that is what matters to us most.”
“People are in awe that osprey mate for life — but sometimes they don’t,” she said about osprey infidelity, giving a wink. “They can come back to our area but may not roost together, and it may not always be the same nest. Some of this is folklore” about the mating-for-life bird fact.
“We get so excited when they come back. They go all the way to South America and return right here to Bethany Beach,” said the nature center manager.
“We have an American bald eagle that is an ‘opportunist,’ and he lies in wait at one tree next to the first platform nest on the left,” said Lucy about the predator. “The osprey has a whistle that is very shrill and provides a location to others. When the eagle is out there, we know there is going to be drama.”
“The ospreys swoop-up in unison from each nest and go after him together to try to protect their nests. You don’t see that very often,” said Lucy.