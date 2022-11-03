Delaware Interfaith Power & Light (DeIPL), in partnership with Energize Delaware, has announced new seed-grant funding opportunities for all Delaware church congregations participating in Energize Delaware’s Faith Efficiency QuickStart Program. It’s an energy-efficiency program that offers Delaware faith communities valuable information and financial assistance to achieve greater energy efficiency and resiliency.
Delaware Interfaith Power & Light for the Sussex County region will host a launch event announcing the Energy Efficiencies for Houses of Faith, on Nov. 14 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 30486 Lewes Georgetown Hwy., Lewes. RSVP to EarthCareTeam@UUSSD.org.
Programs will be presented on free energy audits with grant money from Energize Delaware, the Energy Efficiency Investment Fund, the Green Energy Fund, Weatherization Assistance Program, the Empowerment Grant powered by the Energy Equity Fund, Solar energy from Clean Energy USA, and the low-income Windows of Hope program by the HELP Initiative and the DelMarVa Green congregation cooperative.
Pulling it all together will be an energy engineer from the local Unitarian Universalist Church, who will discuss how that congregation was able to achieve a net-zero energy use.
“In partnership with DeIPL, Energize Delaware’s Faith Efficiency Program has facilitated free energy audits, remediation and educational programs for more than 70 participating congregations in Delaware,” said Suzanne Sebastian, deputy director of Energize Delaware.
“Empowered with valuable energy audit assessments, these seed-grants will now make possible these important energy-efficient upgrades.”
Interested congregations are being invited to join the event to audit church buildings with high energy usage.
“DeIPL is committed to working with Delaware faith communities and congregations to make a positive impact on our existing climate crisis, with energy efficiency being the fastest, cheapest, and largest single-resource solution. It can simultaneously work saving energy, saving money, and preventing GHG emissions.”