Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG), announced this week that the DBG has two electrical vehicle chargers installed in the main guest parking lot.
“DBG’s core values include environmental stewardship, and we have taken another environmentally-friendly step in giving electric vehicle guests the ability to enjoy the beauty of the gardens while recharging their vehicles,” Sander said. “In this venture, we proudly join our partner, Electric Vehicle Institute (EVI).”
Matthew Wade, chief executive officer of the Electric Vehicle Institute, said, “EVI is pleased to partner with Delaware Botanic Gardens in this important installation of these electric vehicle chargers. We see great synergy between our mission of improving EV mobility in the region and DBG in showcasing nature in a pristine and beautiful setting.”
Sheryl Swed, DBG executive director, said, “We are proud to partner with the Electric Vehicle Institute (EVI) and will share 50 to 50 percent in revenue from these charger stations. EVI is a proven leader in providing vehicle charger stations and encouraging the public and industry to move toward zero emissions in transportation and improve overall energy efficiency.”
The DBG is located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro. Go to http://www.delawaregardens.org/hours-admissions for reservations, or walk-ins are welcome. Members have free admission; non-member adults pay $12 for admission, and children younger than 16 have free admission.
The DBG mission is “to create a world-class, inspirational, educational and sustainable public botanic garden in southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.”