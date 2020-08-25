Delaware residents may pre-order environmentally beneficial compost bins and rain barrels at discount prices during an online sale sponsored by DNREC. Made available by DNREC’s Division of Waste & Hazardous Substances, in conjunction with the Division of Watershed Stewardship, advance purchases must be made for both items, via the website at http://de.gov/recycling, before the deadlines.
For the site in Lewes, the pre-order deadline is Sept. 13, for pickup on Saturday, Sept. 19. The pickup location is at the DNREC Lewes Field Facility, 901 Pilottown Road, Lewes, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The “FreeGarden Earth” compost bins, offered through DNREC for $50 each, are made from recycled materials and require no assembly. Compost bins have features that enhance the decomposition process and help make composting more efficient. The compact units transform food scraps and yard waste into a nutrient-rich soil amendment that replaces traditional fertilizers to produce healthier plants and vegetables in home gardens.
The 55-gallon “FreeGarden Rain” rain barrels, made available by DNREC at $60 each, or about half the retail price, are designed to be attractive and easy to move, install and use. They come with an insect-resistant stainless-steel screen, three additional spigot mounting locations, as well as a childproof lid and square shape ideal for flush-to-wall and corner installations.
Rain barrels collect and store the water from roofs and downspouts for future uses, such as watering lawns, gardens and houseplants; cleaning off gardening tools; and car washing. Rain barrels help to lower water bills, particularly in the summer months, by collecting free water each year. Rain barrels play an important role in protecting water resources by collecting stormwater runoff from homes before it reaches local streams and rivers.
Compost bins and rain barrels must be picked up between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the chosen location, and only those items preordered will be available. Buyers should note that no additional bins, barrels or accessories will be sold at the pickup locations.