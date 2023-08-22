The public is being invited to join the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays’ (CIB’s) upcoming Citizens Advisory Committee’s Citizens Café on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. to learn about the EPA Region 3’s Inland Bays Regional Research Partnership Program, and diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, accessibility (DEIJA) initiatives being taken by the CIB.
The hybrid meeting will be held in person at the CIB office (39375 Inlet Road, Rehoboth Beach), with a virtual option via Zoom. Pre-registration is not required.
In 2022-2023, EPA Region 3 conducted a Regional Research Partnership Program (R2P2) project in partnership with the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays. The project focused on identifying communities in Sussex County that may be at risk due to flood exposure, pollution and lack of services. It sought to better understand the impacts of various environmental and social stressors on communities, known as cumulative impacts. That research is anticipated to help prioritize the CIB’s environmental restoration projects based on the community vulnerabilities identified.
Attendees will also hear from Marlene Saunders, board member and chair of the CIB’s newly created DEIJA Committee, and Deputy Director Anna Fagan, who will discuss the Center’s Equity Strategy for the coming years.
More details about the Citizens Advisory Committee and the Aug. 24 meeting can be found online at https://www.inlandbays.org/citizens-advisor/.