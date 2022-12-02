Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) announced that on Tuesday, Dec. 6, the DBG will hold their virtual public annual meeting at 3 p.m.
“DBG had a record setting 2022 season, and at the annual meeting you will hear update reports from our management team, including President’s Updates, Executive Director Introduction of Staff, Board & Advisory Council, Treasurer’s Report, Volunteer-Tours Update, Public Outreach & Communications Report, Horticulture Update and Capital Projects Update,” Sander said.
“We thank DBG members, supporters and guests as we end the year on a high note of planting 86,000 more new spring bulbs, in the Piet Oudolf Meadow and other gardens, which will be in full bloom in March-April 2023, when we reopen. All are welcome to our virtual public annual meeting.”
Sheryl Swed, DBG executive director said, “Please join the Zoom public meeting. We want to thank all the staff and volunteers who have worked so hard to maintain and expand the DBG this year. We thank all who have visited and supported the gardens in 2022. We look forward to seeing you at the virtual public annual meeting and next spring.”
The link for the virtual meeting is: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89221532148?pwd=d25EUlpHbGNjV1VOQWpJTzdwZ2NMZz09, Meeting ID: 892 2153 2148, Passcode: 279831.
The DBG is closed to the public and will reopen March 16, 2023.
The Delaware Botanic Gardens is located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro.
The mission of the Delaware Botanic Gardens is “to create a world-class, inspirational, educational, and sustainable public botanic garden in southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.”