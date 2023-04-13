For Earth Day this year, the Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays are coordinating with area towns and organizations for a Coastal Delaware Community Cleanup.
Set for Saturday, April 22, the effort will involve cleaning up a number of area roadsides, including not only coastal locations but also some inland spots.
Ten areas have been identified as focal points for the cleanup. They include Tower Road (Bayside), Indian River Inlet (North side), Savage Ditch Access Area, Coastal Highway North (totem pole to the Indian River Inlet Bridge, Fred Hudson Road, Coastal Highway South (totem pole south to Maryland line), Burbage Road (Millville), Omar Road (Frankford) and Muddy Neck Road (Ocean View).
Participants can also pick the “Assign Me” option, meaning they are willing to serve wherever needed. (There is a notes section of the registration form where those folks case specify a general area they would prefer.) There is an opportunity for cleaning up an unlisted area of one’s own choosing.
“We are lucky to be able to live at the beach,” said Alyssa Weaver, marketing director for the Chamber, adding, “It’s important to take care of this beautiful place we get to call home. “
She said the flexibility of this year’s cleanup is part of an effort to include as many people as possible.
“It’s all about encouraging others to participate at every level,” Weaver said.
The strategy seems to be working.
“We’ve already had more people sign up this year than in the past,” she said. “It’s really encouraging. We’ve been getting a lot of calls.”
“We’ve had lots of calls from individuals saying, ‘Hey, our community wants to do something,’” Weaver said.
Also this year, organizers “had the chance to get face-to-face” with officials in area towns, which was an added benefit, she said.
Other sponsors of the Coastal Cleanup effort include the Surfrider Foundation, Keep Delaware Beautiful and Waste Management.
The Town of Fenwick Island will also hold a cleanup on Saturday, April 22, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Participants in that cleanup are welcome to gather at Fenwick Island Town Hall for refreshments and an educational display on marine mammals by the MERR Institute from 8:30 to 11 a.m.
Weaver said this week that the Chamber would like to have all volunteers signed up by April 19 so they can complete location assignments before the event.
She added that “walk-up” volunteers will not be turned away. Five “hub” locations will be set up where volunteers will gather before dispersing to their locations.
For more information on the Coastal Community Cleanup, call Alyssa Weaver at (302) 539-2100 or email her at events@thequietresorts.
Participants can register online for the Community Cleanup at www.bethany-fenwick.org.