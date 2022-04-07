The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Keep Delaware Beautiful and Ørsted, will host a Community Clean-up to celebrate Earth Month. In the event taking place April 18-23, groups and individuals alike are being invited to adopt and clean a section of roadway throughout coastal Sussex County. Participants can clean up the roadways wherever they see a need or can be assigned to an area.
Bags, gloves and additional equipment will be provided to participants, and can be picked up at the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, 36913 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning April 18. See the quietresorts.com for updated initiatives and clean-up groups.
Free disposal is available, and complete details will be provided to participants via email. Those interested in participating can sign up at thequietresorts.com. Contact the Chamber at (302) 539-2100 for more information.
Volunteers are being urged to tag photos with #trashchallenge and tag @thequietresorts to show how much debris was collected, and to encourage others to clean-up the beach towns.