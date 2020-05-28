Who would have thought that digging a pond could be so good for other waterways? Construction began in March on a large stormwater treatment facility along Coastal Highway (Route 1) near Bethany Beach. A chunk of asphalt roadway is being reconfigured and replaced with a pond, wetlands and native plants that naturally remove pollution from stormwater runoff.
The Sea Colony high-rise condominiums will have a bird’s-eye view of the project, which is designed to reduce by at least 40 percent the nitrogen and phosphorus that enter South Bethany’s Anchorage Canal from a 100-acre drainage area. Plants love to consume these nutrients — which is fine in a garden, but streams can become clogged with plant life that also blocks sunlight and eats up the dissolved oxygen that fish need to survive.
According to the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB), this will be the most substantial stormwater project in a 12-year partnership focused on the Anchorage Canal and Little Assawoman Bay watershed. Many groups collaborated on this and related projects, including funding from the CIB, DelDOT and the Sea Colony Recreation Association.
Also designed to be safer for bicyclists and pedestrians, the traffic configuration will change slightly as the Route 1 exit onto South Pennsylvania Avenue becomes more of a traditional four-way intersection.