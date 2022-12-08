The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays’ living shoreline and wetland enhancement project at the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) was recently awarded one of four “Best Restored Shores” awards by the American Shore & Beach Preservation Association. The project was developed in partnership between the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB), Delaware Botanic Gardens, DNREC, Temple University and Sovereign Consulting.
The Best Restored Shores awards program recognizes and aims to encourage more effective coastal risk management that restores natural infrastructure to address growing erosion, flooding and related hazards associated with increased storm severity and sea-level rise.
Living shorelines are considered effective alternatives to traditional shoreline stabilization methods, such as bulkheads or riprap. Using natural and nature-based materials to dampen and absorb the energy from wind and waves, they protect the shoreline from erosion while enhancing the coastal habitat.
The DBG project stabilized more than 300 feet of eroding shoreline, restored 10,000 square feet of tidal wetlands and removes close to 20 pounds of nutrient pollution each year from Pepper Creek. The project also marked the Center for the Inland Bays’ sixth living shoreline site across the Inland Bays watershed.
Other best restored shores awards for 2022 were: Lightning Point Shoreline Restoration Project, Bayou La Batre, Ala.; Twin Rivers Park Shoreline Protection & Enhancement, Martin County, Fla.; and Galveston Island State Park Marsh Restoration & Protection Phase II, Galveston, Texas.
“We are humbled by the recognition of this truly special project, which wouldn’t have been possible without our partners,” said Anna Fagan of the CIB. “It was a joy working with them toward our shared goals of demonstrating and educating our community about the potential of nature-based solutions like living shorelines.”