Center for the Inland Bays Executive Director Christophe Tulou, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper and EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz will provide a big reveal for the State of the Delaware Inland Bays on Monday, March 27, at a planned breakfast event in Dewey Beach. The report is issued every five years, and there are expected to be some wins and some losses shown in the report for the health of the three bays, along with scientific takeaways.
The inland bays generate $4.5 billion in regional economic activity, including housing and tourism, so they are considered a jewel of Sussex County. In addition, the CIB provides educational support in the community through the James Farm Preserve and other training programs.
The Delaware Inland Bays — including Indian River Bay, Rehoboth Bay and Little Assawoman Bay — are known for recreational boating, fishing, kayaking, and being home to families who live on its shorelines. The bays are also considered a critical habitat for diverse fish and other wildlife, including horseshoe crab, oysters, blue crabs and diamondback terrapins. The Inland Bays and their tributaries cover about 32 square miles and drain roughly 320 square miles of land. The dynamic ecosystem protects upland communities from storms and floods, while filtering pollutants and sediments.
Although direct source-point pollution from sewer overflows has been eliminated or mitigated from the Inland Bays, nutrient pollution still exists. Nitrogen and phosphorous from fertilizer use, animal waste, urban runoff and wastewater applied to lands make up the largest source of pollution in the bays today. Habitat loss and sea-level rise driven by climate change pose additional threats to the ecosystem, according to scientists.
Tulou and State of the Bays science report co-author and study leader Marianne Walch will present the results of the five-year report card that serves as the benchmark on ecosystem health and its impact on the economic vitality of the region on Monday morning. Other dignitaries expected as speakers are Carper and Adam Ortiz, regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). State Rep. Ron Gray is also expected to be attending the release event.
The release of the latest State of the Delaware Inland Bays Report has been five years in the making and includes contributions from citizen scientists.
Carper, in his prepared remarks, planned to remind the audience that he helped create the charter for the CIB while he was governor of the state.
“For me, this is a homecoming,” he said in those remarks. “I was there at the birth of the Center for the Inland Bays when, in 1994, the Delaware General Assembly, with great wisdom, passed and presented to me — as governor at the time — the Inland Bays Watershed Enhancement Act. “In essence, by signing that legislation into law, I signed the center’s birth certificate.”
“I was also privileged in 1995 to sign — along with then-EPA Administrator Carol Browner — the Center’s first Comprehensive Conservation & Management Plan, better known as the CCMP. That was the Center’s first roadmap or marching orders. That sort of felt like starting kindergarten. And now, nearly 30 years on, I’m very interested to hear the latest report card on the health of our Inland Bays and this watershed.”