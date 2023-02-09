The Bethany Beach Landowners Association (BBLA) hosted an educational program presented by the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) outreach team last week at the South Coastal Library. Nearly 40 people attended the session on marine debris. Speakers included Lisa Swanger from the CIB, Kathleen Bergin from DNREC and University of Delaware (UD) students working on recycling microplastics in the ocean.
Bethany landowners and local residents attending the meeting expressed shock at learning of the kinds of debris DNREC is regularly retrieving from local waterways, including sunken boats and even four vehicles, a portable toilet from a construction site and large docks that simply float away. Sure, there are also swimming caps, flippers, scuba and surfer gear, and sunglasses galore. The single largest contributor to beach trash is cigarette butts.
Swanger noted that the CIB is one of 28 estuaries in the National Estuaries Program (NEP) and is dedicated to the wise use of the bays and the entire watershed.
“Our focus is on science-based restoration and advocacy work,” she said. “Our entire watershed covers over 320 square miles, and the water flows into these 32 miles of our three Inland Bays.”
The CIB outreach director said the Inland Bays form a diverse habitat with more than 112 different types of finfish and migratory birds, including osprey, and provides a buffer for nesting and breeding species.
“The shallow and protected waterways are a great place to raise the young,” she said. “The estuaries are an amazing filtration system, and everything we do here, including debris, will threaten or impact the Inland Bays.”
Kathleen Bergin, who is a DNREC environmental scientist working in the division of water stewardship, is responsible for removing the larger debris and waterways trash that impact both ocean and back-bay waters. She noted that there is large asphalt waste on the north beach and jetty at the Indian River Inlet that has been washed up from prior roadway work in Delaware Seashore State Park.
“Marine debris also enters these waterways through recreational fishing,” said Bergin.
Her DNREC program is focused on larger debris removal.
“Ghost crab pots scour the bottom of our Inland Bays and continue to trap fish species,” she said, pointing to a terrapin fin that was caught in an old crab pot. “We are retrieving abandoned vessels, derelict fishing gear and derelict structures that are washed into the water or left to float away.”
Bergin said the DNREC team had removed four different vehicles from the ocean and bays last year.
How much trash are they talking? Last year, DNREC and citizen teams removed 6,250 pounds of trash from Delaware waters during Coastal Clean-Up Day at more than 45 different clean-up sites. An additional 106 pounds of marine debris was picked up on Adopt a Beach Day, in one day.
“Cigarette butts on our beaches are the No. 1 offender,” said Bergin, commenting how something so lightweight could amount to hundreds of pounds of garbage and waste.
The DNREC environmental scientist added that their work helps alleviate navigational hazards when docks or ghost gear, and even boats, are brought back to the shore and removed. Boats may be considered abandoned if left in open waters for several days unattended.
Bergin noted that the plastic bag ban passed by the state legislature in 2019 “has really helped reduce marine debris.”
Bethany landowners advocates for bay studies
BBLA has advocated for Delaware to be a non-federal partner on a back-bay study to identify and evaluate solutions to the nuisance or “sunny-day” flooding that has plagued area beach communities for many years, according to its most recent newsletter.
BBLA’s letters to Gov. John Carney have been posted on the state website and strategic meetings with federal, state and local officials have taken place over the past 18 months. BBLA leadership also announced to its members that a cost-sharing agreement was signed on Nov. 29, 2022, by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DNREC. The agreement formally kicks off the Delaware Inland Bays & Delaware Bay Coast Coastal Storm Risk Management Study.