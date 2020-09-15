For 25 years, the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays has worked with its partners to protect, preserve and restore the Inland Bays watershed by implementing a Comprehensive Conservation & Management Plan (CCMP). According to the CIB, since the CCMP was originally adopted in 1995, the watershed has undergone dramatic land-use and environmental changes.
“Ongoing scientific research has provided new knowledge which has helped shape the projects intended to protect the estuary and the communities around it,” representatives said.
The CIB has been engaged in a three-year process to revise the management plan for the Inland Bays and now has a draft ready for public input. The revised CCMP will guide the efforts of the Center and partners for the next 10 years.
The Center is inviting comments on the issues, goals and objectives of the CCMP. The comment period runs through Nov. 15. The draft revised CCMP and a link to the comment form can be found on the Center’s website at www.inlandbays.org. Comments must be received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 15 to be considered.
The Inland Bays CCMP outlines goals, objectives and actions that the Center and its partners agreed to address based on scientific data and input from subject matter experts and the public. The draft revised CCMP is organized into six core elements and includes issues such as climate change, nutrient pollution, habitat loss, and education and outreach.
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays is a non-profit organization established in 1994, and is one of 28 National Estuary Programs. With its partners, the Center works to preserve, protect and restore Delaware’s Inland Bays and their watersheds. For more information, call Michelle Schmidt at (302) 226-8105, ext. 107, send an email to mschmidt@inlandbays.org, or visit www.inlandbays.org.