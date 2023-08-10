The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) is inviting the public to learn about how the CIB and its partners are working to build the tools for coastal resilience at the upcoming Scientific & Technical Advisory Committee (STAC) meeting on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. The meeting will be hosted virtually, via Zoom.
STAC meetings are an opportunity for residents to learn about local environmental issues and participate in discussions about the latest research in the Inland Bays and beyond. The committee provides objective, science-driven advice and guidance to the Center’s Board of Directors and other cooperating agencies with interests in the Inland Bays.
Several science professionals will give presentations at the August meeting. Kicking things off, Meghan Noe Fellows, director of Estuary Science and Restoration for the CIB; Bryanna Lisiewski, watershed coordinator; and Mark Nardi with the U.S. Geological Survey will provide updates on the CIB’s Environmental Monitoring Plan, as well as STAC subcommittee updates.
New member presentations and a presentation on the Delaware Targeting & Planning Tool by Brittany Sturgis of DNREC will be followed by a Coastal Resilience Panel with panelists Christophe Tulou (CIB), Ashley Norton (DNREC Coastal Programs Section), Danielle Swallow (University of Delaware Sea Grant), Rahm Mohan (Anchor) and Will Helt (The Nature Conservancy).
The panelists will share their insights and perspectives regarding collectively managing resilience under changing conditions and how the CIB should consider prioritizing living resource and shoreline restoration projects in Delaware’s Inland Bays.
“As the lowest-lying portion of the lowest-lying state in the United States, our Delaware Inland Bays face a multitude of challenges posed by rising seas, sinking land, storm surges from increasingly powerful hurricanes and nor’easters, and rapidly eroding shorelines,” said Tulou, executive director of the CIB. “The CIB is committed to working through its Science and Technical Advisory Council (STAC) to find and use the best science available to respond and adapt to our changing environment. This is an all-hands effort, and we encourage interested watershed residents to join us on Aug. 11 for this very important and informative discussion on beefing up our readiness for these real and present challenges.”
The public is being encouraged to attend the virtual meeting at https://udel.zoom.us/j/94861776056; (passcode “science”). To join by phone, dial 1-646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID “948 6177 6056”.
A draft agenda, as well as additional information about the committee and past meetings, can be found on the CIB website at inlandbays.org/stac.
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays is a nonprofit organization established in 1994 and is one of 28 National Estuary Programs. With its partners, the CIB works to preserve, protect and restore Delaware’s Inland Bays and their watershed. Learn more at inlandbays.org.