The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays’ (CIB’s) annual Decked Out fundraiser will return on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m.
“Decked Out is a vitally important fundraiser for the Center,” a nonprofit organization tasked with protecting, preserving and restoring Delaware’s Inland Bays and their watershed, the group’s representatives noted.
This year’s event will be held at Big Chill Beach Club, La Vida Hospitality’s outdoor venue in Delaware Seashore State Park.
The evening will include light fare, Inland Bays oysters, an open bar and waterfront views. Local musician Keith Mack will serenade attendees, and a live art auction will feature pieces from 11 Gallery One artists.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the CIB’s efforts to restore, protect and preserve the Inland Bays through science, research, restoration and education. This year’s Decked Out will also include a celebration of efforts to raise funds for improvements to the James Farm Ecological Preserve.
“We are very excited that Decked Out is back because we have so much to celebrate,” said Anna Short, the CIB’s development coordinator. “The Center has made great strides toward its mission this year, and we owe this to our loyal supporters. It will be great to gather together and show our appreciation for all they’ve helped us accomplish!”
The proceeds from the event will go toward protecting and restoring ecosystems in the Inland Bays, which support a wide variety of wildlife that both residents and visitors love. Events like Decked Out play a key role in the community involvement it takes to tackle important restoration and protection projects, such as the CIB’s diamondback terrapin gardens, citizen science surveys and public education opportunities at the James Farm Ecological Preserve, Short noted.
More than a dozen individuals, businesses and organizations have committed to sponsoring this year’s Decked Out event. High-level sponsors include La Vida Hospitality, Ørsted, Ashton Pools by Design, Delmarva Power, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Pegasus Foundation, Pettus-Crowe Foundation, Sussex Conservation District, and Patricia and Bob Ragan.
Event sponsors receive perks including event advertising, shout-outs, an invitation to the exclusive VIP Happy Hour and free tickets to the event. They can down some fresh oysters, while enjoying light fare, live music and icy cold beverages while watching the sun set over Indian River Bay.
“This is a great opportunity to catch up with fellow friends of the Bays, network with other entrepreneurs, and snap up some exciting excursions, and unique auction items!” Short added.
For more information, tickets or sponsorship details, go to inlandbays.org/deckedout or contact Development Coordinator Anna Short at ashort@inlandbays.org.
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays is a non-profit organization established in 1994, and is one of 28 National Estuary Programs. With its partners, the CIB works to preserve, protect and restore Delaware’s Inland Bays and their watershed. Learn more at inlandbays.org.