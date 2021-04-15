A $50,000 grant from offshore wind-power company Ørsted will allow the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) to expand several program and continue to support the health of inland bays, according to the center’s director.
Chris Bason, executive director for the CIB, said this week that the donation, which he said is the largest corporate gift he can recall being given to the center, “will result in significant improvement in the quality of the inland bays.”
The money, Bason said, will be targeted toward five programs within the organization, including:
- Education programs at the James Farm Ecological Preserve near Ocean View;
- The CIB’s annual “citizen science” horseshoe crab survey;
- Oyster programs that utilize the shellfish for their water filtration capabilities;
- The center’s efforts to preserve open space in the Inland Bays watershed; and
- “Decked Out,” the annual CIB fundraiser that draws more than 200 attendees in support of the organization’s programs.
The donation is “a great shot in the arm” for the center, Bason said.
Brady Walker, Mid-Atlantic Market manager for Ørsted, said the company is “privileged to support the Center of the Inland Bays’ efforts to strengthen environmental protection and education in Delaware,” adding that “we are big believers in local partnerships that protect and enhance the natural habitats and species we all cherish.”
While the Center for the Inland Bays has not taken a position on Ørsted’s proposed Skipjack wind farm, it does support renewable energy in general, Bason said.
“We generally don’t take positions on individual projects,” he said, adding, however, that the CIB is “very supportive of need for renewable energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
“It’s super important for our estuary, because it’s highly vulnerable to climate-change impacts. We live so close to the water, the water is rising, and we’ve got to do something about it,” Bason said.
Although the Skipjack project has its detractors in Delaware’s coastal communities, Bason said he doesn’t expect any pushback toward the CIB because it has received the $50,000 gift from Ørsted, the project’s developer.
“There are a lot of folks in our watershed who don’t subscribe to the science of climate change,” Bason said. “They know our position,” on renewable energy sources including wind power, “and we work with them,” in an effort to educate on climate-change issues, he said.
In its interactions with Ørsted, Bason said, “They have been gracious and interested in our priorities.”
He said the CIB looks forward to receiving the donation soon.
“We are excited to put it to use right away,” to collect data on the horseshoe crab population, he said.
The money will also allow the CIB to expand its educational programs at James Farm, which bring hundreds of school children to the ecological preserve near Ocean View each year. Plans for the James Farm include a new education building and maintenance facilities, trail realignment, new signage and restrooms.
Ørsted’s donation will also help the Center’s efforts to preserve open space in the Inland Bays by pooling resources to purchase key properties that would not only benefit from preservation, but would also provide public access for outdoor recreation.