A live tree around the holidays just can’t be beat, the scent of pine and the joy that comes from stringing the lights up is unmatched, but did you know that once Christmas has passed, your tree doesn’t have to go to waste?
Perhaps you’re ready to ditch the shedding tree that’s eating up space in your home, but you’re not quite ready to part with the spirit of the season? Consider moving your tree (stand and all!) outdoors to live out the rest of its days. By relocating your live tree outside you’re providing a natural structure for small wildlife to shelter themselves. If you’re hesitant to let go of that last bit of holly jolly happiness you can replace your artificial decorations with natural ones, such as popcorn garlands and seed coated pine cones, these will act as a safe food source for the creatures who find their way to your tree!
If moving your tree isn’t right for you, consider breaking off the branches and adding them to your compost pile, the branches will create a great layer of airflow between the layers of compost helping them break down quicker! Alternatively, mulching your tree is wonderful for both your garden and your compost pile! It’s easier than it sounds and doesn’t require any special tools, simply snip the branches of the tree into one- and two-inch chunks and scatter away, there’s no need for them to look perfect!
Get one last hurrah out of your tree and gather around it for an outdoor bonfire. After letting your tree dry out, it can be used as firewood. Evergreens are quick to burn which makes them ideal for a bonfire. After you’ve burned the wood from your tree, gather the remaining ashes and spread them over your garden. The ash from the wood contains potassium that will help your garden thrive! It should be noted that while the pine needles on your tree will dry out quickly, it can take a month or two for the wood to dry out enough to use!
If you’re truly ready to ring in the new year and throw away any remnants of 2020, check with your local town, waste hauler or state for Christmas trees disposal and recycling programs. Always remove all lights, ornaments, tinsel and other décor from the branches before disposing of your tree.