On Sept. 1, the Center for the Inland Bays is launching a new fundraising initiative. Get Out for the Bays is designed as a way to have fun and take advantage of the personal benefits of time spent outdoors while raising money for a good cause.
Typically, with the end of summer comes the Center’s annual fundraising event, Decked Out. But like many nonprofit organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted in-person activities that generate vital funding for the organization’s efforts to clean up the bays.
To generate the same excitement and philanthropic support of Decked Out while ensuring the safety and well-being of supporters, the Center created Get Out for the Bays. The peer-to-peer initiative calls on participants to select a goal-based outdoor activity, set up a virtual campaign, and encourage their network of friends and loved ones to contribute money toward their efforts to achieve their goal. The campaign will run Sept. 1-30, and all proceeds raised will support the Center’s efforts to protect and restore Delaware’s Inland Bays.
The health benefits of time spent outdoors are widely known. Those who get their recommended dose can experience lower blood pressure, strengthened immune systems and less anxiety. At a time when health and well-being are at the forefront of everyone’s minds, Get Out for the Bays is being touted as a great way to do something that’s good for oneself and the local environment.
“We are disappointed that we won’t be able to see our wonderful supporters at Decked Out this year,” says Anna Short, CIB development coordinator, “but this new endeavor is an exciting alternative and we look forward to seeing everyone get creative and get outside!”
In addition to funds raised by individuals, local businesses will provide matching donations to double the campaign’s impact and provide much-needed funding for reforestation, oyster restoration, environmental education, and other important programming implemented by the Center.
The Center encourages anyone who cares about the Inland Bays to fundraise or donate to the campaign. Visit www.inlandbays.org/getout for more information.