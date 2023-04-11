DNREC is inviting the public to celebrate Earth Day 2023 by touring a tidal salt marsh and discovering “one of the most amazing ecosystems on earth.” DNREC’s Aquatic Resources Education Center will host a special “Marsh Madness” program highlighting the tidal salt marsh at the Tony Florio Woodland Beach Wildlife Area near Smyrna on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. until noon.
Educators from the Aquatic Resources Education Center will lead tours for an up-close view of the tidal salt marsh and aquatic life found there. The salt marsh connects to the Delaware Bay through a network of tidal streams where visitors can watch fiddler crabs on the banks during low tide and sometimes see egrets, herons and other species on the marsh.
Participants are being encouraged to dress for the weather and to bring drinking water, sunscreen and insect repellent.
For more information or directions to Aquatic Resources Education Center, visit the DNREC events calendar at https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/events/marsh-madness-earth-day-tours/.