It takes a village to restore butterflies, create bird habitat and raise baby monarchs, according to botany experts in the Bishop’s Landing community.
Joe and Linda Parent are active neighbors and engaged in their Bishop’s Landing homeowner’s association, with Joe Parent serving on the board and as liaison to the community’s landscape committee. He was also involved in landscape work for his entire 38-year career as a “nurseryman” and served for 12 years as a horticulture inspector for the State of New York.
At a Millville Town Council meeting, Parent met with Mayor Ron Belinko, who had become engaged in Mayors for Monarchs, and encouraged residents there to plant pollinator gardens. Mayors for Monarchs is a National Wildlife Federation program to help save the monarch butterfly, which has declined by 99 percent in recent years. The Mayors’ Monarch Pledge commits cities and local townships to create habitat for monarch butterflies and other pollinators.
It’s a grassroots effort to also encourage homeowners to plant native plants, including milkweed, which the monarchs love, and create raingardens or plantings to bring back pollinators. On Oct. 8 and 9, land will be cleared near the Bishop’s Landing subdivision’s north and south neighborhoods of some 820 homes. Initial shrubbery meant for pollinators will be installed in a neighborhood planting day.
Residents of the community and Millville-area residents at large are being encouraged to join the soil work, with arts and crafts being offered for kids to help educate families about pollinators.
“These areas used to be farmland,” said Parent. “The builders come in and clear everything and lay sod, which used to be habitat for our pollinators. I spent my whole life in landscaping, and I knew the Bishop’s Landing community is so generous, I wanted to bring these gardens back.”
Roxanne Farina is the president of the Bishop’s Landing HOA.
“We really had no additional money in the HOA budget. This pollinator garden is really all because of Joe and Linda Parent’s work — she had created posterboards to explain the process and raised funds this summer at our pool. So far, this fundraising campaign has raised $3,500 for our community gardens.”
“People are passionate about our community and about these gardens,” said Linda Parent. “We started off with our ladies’ lunch, which donated $400 to the plantings. Then we had a snack bar at the pool and a movie night. Later, we sold 50 T-shirts with pollinator images that raised about $200, and finally, we held a fundraiser, which raised over $1,000.”
There is also a plant registry at both the Inland Bays Garden Center and at Lord’s Landscaping & Nursery so that residents and friends can purchase shrubbery or grasses for the pollinator gardens.
On the Bishop’s Landing north side (Dove’s Landing), near the tax-ditch area closest to the dog park, the community will plant native grasses and wildflowers for pollinators, because there is no regular irrigation there to sustain some of the garden shrubs, noted the Parents.
Joe Parent said, “Pollinators are important to everybody.”
“Sussex County is clearing ground that used to pollination areas for birds, insects, bees and butterflies that are all part of nature,” said Joe Parent. “It is so much easier for a builder to clear the land, plant sod and walk away. They are not restoring pollination. I encourage the State, County and local municipalities to make these builders more responsible for replacing all that they are removing.”
The Bishop’s Landing south garden will be 4,000 square feet, and the north side will be more than 1,700 square feet, as part of the drainage swale leading to the tax-ditch system. The initial fall clearing and shrub planting will be conducted in October. Later, in the spring, the residents and friends will plant “showy Northeast wildflower” seeds. Parent also is purchasing nearly a pound of perennial flower seed, including dahlias.
At the south venue near the tennis courts, where there is proper irrigation, a bench will be installed for residents, in honor of the late Steve Thomas, who actually has dahlia varieties named for his work in gardening.
“Let’s take these areas and make them a meadow,” said Joe Parent.