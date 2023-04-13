They are back! The osprey is one of the most unique raptors in North America, according to Hawk Watch International, with a nearly 5-foot wingspan and standing about 2-feet tall. Ospreys are monogamous partners and usually mate for life.
Looking skyward from the planks of the Bethany Beach Nature Center walkway, visitors today can see four pairs of ospreys building nests and laying their eggs, either on the two platforms erected for that purpose or on a pair of dead trees along the canal and the Salt Pond. Visitors to the center, listed by Trip Advisor as one of the top things to do in town, can walk into the marsh observation deck and look at all four points of the compass and see the majestic seahawks nesting to the east, south, west and north.
This Saturday, Bethany Nature Center will host its 12th annual Earth Day Festival, with games, nature hikes, an exhibit and talks on native plants and animals, at the center at 807 Garfield Parkway. Inside, there are exhibits of terrariums with tree frogs and turtles, as well as other displays of flora and fauna native to the Bethany Beach area. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.
“Osprey pairs are generally monogamous and often mate for life,” according to the National Wildlife Federation. “The male selects a nesting site in a dead tree, or on a man-made structure in or near the water. The pair collects sticks and other nesting materials together, but the female generally arranges the nest, which is large and bulky.” The four nests at the nature center usually require maintenance upon the spring return of the osprey.
During a 2022 nor’easter, the nest closest to the open waters of Rehoboth Bay came down completely, and the eggs were lost to the winds. The erstwhile osprey have since returned undaunted and simply picked another stronger dead tree crook for this year’s newly built nest.
One can also observe bald eagles, sometimes foraging and fighting for common fish food, in the same hunting grounds. A recent battle over a single fish was observed over Easter weekend, with aerial acrobatics over Bethany Beach’s Central Park. The bald eagle escaped with the prey.