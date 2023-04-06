On Wednesday, April 12, ReWild DELMARVA founder Holly Fluty Dempsey will lead an interactive talk at Bethany Beach Town Hall on the use of native plants and contemporary landscaping practices.
Participants will explore how everyone can make a difference in their yards, on their decks, and in their communities. Based at Island Bays Garden Center, ReWild DELMARVA advocates for the use of native plants, trees and shrubs that are ideally suited to our conditions, will support beneficial insects, pollinators and birds, while also reducing the need for intensive watering and maintenance.
The event is sponsored by the Bethany Beach Cultural & Historical Affairs Committee, and will take place at 5 p.m.
ReWild DELMARVA supports Homegrown National Parks, a national movement started by University of Delaware Professor Dr. Doug Tallamy. Treats from Old World Breads will be provided as well as wildflower meadow seeds to blossom in your outdoor space.
Fluty Dempsey is a Delaware Master Naturalist Intern and training to be a Pollinator Steward with the Pollinator Partnership. Service in the Peace Corps launched her career with the US Agency for International Development until her retirement from the Foreign Service. She and her husband are four-time winners in the Bethany Beach 4th of July parade; in 2022 their first-place entry featured native plants, a beekeeper and a human-sized butterfly.
Since 2005, the Bethany Beach Cultural & Historical Affairs Committee has been sponsoring cultural events during the off season. Topics of interest run the gamut from shipwrecks and treasures to music and historic tales. All programs are free and open to the public.