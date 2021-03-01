Gala logo.jpg

The Great Futures Gala will take place June 11, supporting the Oak Orchard-Riverdale Girls & Boys Club and its expansion project.

 Coastal Point • Submitted

The 3rd Annual Great Futures Gala is set for Friday, June 11, from 6:30 to 10 p.m., with an inclement-weather date of Sunday, June 13.

The planned expansion of the Boys & Girls Club facility near Millsboro will nearly double the size of the facility.
Area boys and girls can get homework help, among other offerings of the Boys & Girls Club of Oak Orchard-Riverdale, which is set to be expanded this fall. The project is nearing its fundraising goal of $1 million, and is being supported by the June 11 gala.

The event, which will benefit the upcoming expansion of the Oak Orchard-Riverdale Boys & Girls Club, will feature live entertainment by Blue Label Band, dinner and an open bar, and a sponsor after-party will be held from 10 p.m. to midnight, featuring a DJ, “silent disco” and late-night food trucks.

The event will be held poolside, by the terrace at Peninsula Golf & Country Club in Millsboro. The dress code is “resort glam.”

Tickets, costing $250 each, can be purchased by calling (302) 945-3350 or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/great-futures-gala-2021-tickets-131517828365, where donations can also be made.

The Great Futures Gala's support of the Boys & Girls Club expansion will serve to expand the number of children and families the non-profit can serve.

The event supports the expansion of the Boys & Girls Club facility near Millsboro, which is set to begin this fall. The expansion will add 4,530 square feet to the facility, nearly doubling the size of the current building.

More area boys and girls will be able to be served by the Boys & Girls Club once the facility is expanded this fall. The project is nearing its fundraising goal and will be supported by the June 11 gala.

Representatives said the expansion will add much-needed supplemental classroom space and bathrooms, an art room, offices and storage. It will also increase the number of children and families the club can serve, as well as allowing for age-appropriate groupings for special programs and homework help.

Art is among the many activities that take place at the Boys & Girls Club, and there will be more availability of such programs with the expansion project being funded by the June 11 gala.

The fundraising effort for the project is just $220,000 from its $1 million goal.

“We are so grateful for the support of our community and the commitment to our kids. We look forward to making this dream a reality as we continue to fundraise for the growth of this incredible community resource,” organizers said.