The 3rd Annual Great Futures Gala is set for Friday, June 11, from 6:30 to 10 p.m., with an inclement-weather date of Sunday, June 13.
The event, which will benefit the upcoming expansion of the Oak Orchard-Riverdale Boys & Girls Club, will feature live entertainment by Blue Label Band, dinner and an open bar, and a sponsor after-party will be held from 10 p.m. to midnight, featuring a DJ, “silent disco” and late-night food trucks.
The event will be held poolside, by the terrace at Peninsula Golf & Country Club in Millsboro. The dress code is “resort glam.”
Tickets, costing $250 each, can be purchased by calling (302) 945-3350 or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/great-futures-gala-2021-tickets-131517828365, where donations can also be made.
The event supports the expansion of the Boys & Girls Club facility near Millsboro, which is set to begin this fall. The expansion will add 4,530 square feet to the facility, nearly doubling the size of the current building.
Representatives said the expansion will add much-needed supplemental classroom space and bathrooms, an art room, offices and storage. It will also increase the number of children and families the club can serve, as well as allowing for age-appropriate groupings for special programs and homework help.
The fundraising effort for the project is just $220,000 from its $1 million goal.
“We are so grateful for the support of our community and the commitment to our kids. We look forward to making this dream a reality as we continue to fundraise for the growth of this incredible community resource,” organizers said.