The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce aids the Marvel Nutter Museum in a ribbon-cutting for their new Carriage Museum and the grand opening of the Boyer Train & Western Auto Museums on April 30. In attendance were Jim Bowden, president of the Georgetown Historical Society; state Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, state Rep. Ruth Briggs King and Georgetown Town Council Members Angie Townsend and Sue Barlow; along with family members from Western Auto and Larry Boyer, who donated more than 2,000 trains to the Boyer Train Museum.