The Rev. Dr. Karis Graham is determined to make a difference as a pastor, to be out in the community interacting, to emulate Jesus and always to deliver this uplifting message: God loves you. Period.
Ordained since 1988 in the Lutheran Church, the Milton resident on Jan. 15 became the new pastor of both Community Lutheran Church near Frankford and of Grace of God Lutheran Church in Long Neck. She officiates at two morning services every Sunday. Community Lutheran has about 100 members, while Grace of God offers a more intimate setting, with 25 or 30 members.
But don’t look for her behind a desk in a closed church office.
“I will be at certain places, like Drifting Grounds coffee shop in Ocean View, on Monday mornings, and other locations. Stay tuned. In the very short future, anyone can start looking on the church websites, or call the church, to find out — where is she is today? I’ll be out as many days as I can, at various coffee shops. Come sit with me. Tell me your story. I want to listen to who you are, how the holy has circulated in your life. I want to have a cup of coffee with you. Even a non-believer can come and talk to me. I want to listen to people’s stories,” she the Coastal Point.
The churches are working on upgrading their websites and becoming active on all social platforms, “so every way we can help people to grow, we will, and however they are most comfortable,” she said.
“We are taking people where they want to be. We are in the midst of transforming the worship experience using technology,” she said.
In this post-quarantine era, it’s apparent the face of the church has changed, with many continuing to attend church virtually.
“In the future, we don’t know if we’ll be in a church building or online,” Graham said.
“A lot of younger people are not coming back to church. They are serving the poor. They are out in the community. That is where the church has grown the most. Community matters, the church matters, but everybody is in a very different place spiritually. So many people have been so hurt by churches. The last place they want to go is back to the building,” she said.
The two churches she is pastoring had an interim pastor four years and when she arrived, “Both parishes said, ‘We want to become relevant and authentic and grow.’ That is what I see my mission as. I want to be on the beach fishing, talking about the love of God, and in those coffee shops.
“We take a whole view of the Bible, the political, the socio-economic. We look at all these things that shaped these writers. Jesus lived during political turmoil, with religiously corrupt people. It’s time the church became accessible, authentic and real, and I will do everything I can to be Jesus in the world and to listen to stories while sharing the story,” she said.
A native of Texas, Graham studied journalism as an undergraduate, and began a career in radio and print news in the early 1980s. She earned her undergraduate degree in journalism at Texas Women’s University in Denton in 1982.
She is also a graduate of Capella University in Minneapolis, where she earned a doctorate in psychology in 2011; Loyola College in Baltimore, where she earned a master’s degree in pastoral counseling in 2002; and Princeton Theological Seminary in Princeton, N.J., where she earned a master’s degree in theology, focused on pastoral counseling, in 1996.
She joined the military, serving in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy, in active duty and the reserves, from 1987 until 2017, retiring as a colonel and command chaplain.
A three-war veteran, she was the first female chaplain aboard a combatant naval vessel within Operation Desert Storm and served in Operation Iraq Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom within both the Navy and Air Force, and as a Department of Defense civilian within the U.S. Army in Afghanistan in 2009, according to her résumé.
Prior to an Air Force reserve command assignment, she was the IMA (individual mobilization augmentee) to the Command Chaplain’s Office, Air Force District of Washington, headquartered at Joint Base Andrews Maryland, and was part of the Honor Guard as a chaplain at Arlington National Ceremony.
At one time during her military career, she recalled, “I was living under the shadow of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,’” she said, referring to the Defense Authorization Act, implemented in 1993, to allow gay and lesbian citizens to serve in the military as long as they did not make their sexual orientation public.
“I was coming into my own. I could no longer live a life of isolation,” she said.
When “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was repealed in 2011, Graham said she felt like she was finally free and could live as she wished.
“I came out publicly. Some people could accept it, others couldn’t,” she said.
She and her wife, Laura Oliphant — a sculptor involved with historic restoration — were married in 2013.
Members of the churches she recently began pastoring “have overall been accepting, but there are still those who leave because of who I love. If they can’t accept me, I say, ‘Go.’ They know who I am. The [Evangelical Lutheran Church of America] that I’m in — and there are different kinds of Lutherans — are very accepting.
“For Lutherans, God loves all people. We are redeemed not by works. We can be as miserable a human as we can possibly be sometimes, and God still loves us. No matter the color of our skin, no matter who we love, no matter anything,” she said.
“Jesus was a radical. He radically welcomed people, like the blind, like women struggling, those who were on the other side of power. This was Jesus saying, ‘You matter.’
“For me, all I can do is take care of me and take care of God’s people. I don’t look to change people. As a pastor, my first priority is telling others God loves them no matter what. Period. It’s not what they do. It’s not because of works. Just God, the creator, loves them.”