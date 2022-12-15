In observance of Delaware Day, Gov. John Carney toured the Nanticoke Indian Museum near Millsboro, where he greeted Chief Natosha Carmine and Museum Curator Sterling Street, who led a tour and provided details about the many items on display.
Carney beamed when he was presented with a T-shirt and baseball cap with the museum logo, and immediately tried on the cap.
Casual in his shirt sleeves, with no suit jacket, Carney listened intently as Street told him that the earliest documented history of the tribe was a meeting between Capt. John Smith and Nanticoke chiefs in 1608, at the Nanticoke River where Phillips Landing is now, near Laurel. Street pointed out items, including those made of pine needles and sinew and wampum — beads made from white and purple mollusk shells.
“Was it currency?” the governor asked.
“It became currency. We were famous for using wampum. Wampum belts were not worn but used to send messages or when treaties were made. The darker purple wampum is most valuable,” Street explained.
Carney turned to greet state Sen. Gerald Hocker and state Rep. Jeff Hilovsky, who joined him at the museum as Street told them the Nanticokes grew tobacco.
“Really? Here in Delaware?” Carney asked, and Street said they also raised corn and beans.
The Nanticoke Indian Center, a separate building not far from the museum on Route 24, was formerly a school, he said.
“It was created for our people, but the school district controlled it. It went from first to eighth grades. Then, in 1962, we had integration,” Street said as he walked toward large stones that were used to pound corn.
“Wow. Some hard work,” Carney said.
“Today’s generation would go hungry if they had to do something like that,” Hocker said to smiles and nods.
Street showed them a large pottery vessel discovered in pieces by archaeologists and glued together, as well as a picture of what a typical vessel, or large bowl, would have looked like in 1584. The men observed a collection of stones, western dress and dolls, including those with faces made from apples and Spookum dolls with eyes looking right, thought to bring good luck.
Street reached for a basket made from palmetto bark as Carney asked what kind of feathers were used on regalia, and Street said they were turkey feathers.
In the adjoining room, Carney saw a taxidermy mount of a Mackenzie Valley gray wolf named Anna’s Shadow and called “Annie.” The animal was the pet of a Selbyville woman from the time it was 5 weeks old, until it died at age 12.
“And that’s the wolf?” Carney said, leaning closer, as Street nodded then led him to a table holding a turtle shell and explained how the segments on the shell represent cycles of the moon. The children’s book “Thirteen Moons on Turtle’s Back” explains it in detail, he said.
Carney presented the museum with a legislative tribute and talked to Carmine about expanding the museum and adding a new gift shop, restrooms, lecture room and theater. There are also plans for the Indian Center, with about $1.5 million from a state bond bill being used to start work on that upgrade.
Also on Delaware Day — the day when Delaware became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution, making it the first state in the new nation — Carney visited Tabitha Medical Care in Laurel and Stayton Farms, a family farm that has been in the Stayton family for nearly 300 years. The land was originally acquired through a land grant issued by William Penn in 1728.