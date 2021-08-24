The public is being invited to come, see and hear a special gospel music concert featuring Joshua Copeland, George Downing and Sussex County’s own NeeCee Trott-Savage, spoken-word artist on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 2 to 7 p.m.
A free-will offering will be taken, as a fundraiser to benefit the Historic Richard Allen School (on the State and National Registers of Historic Places), and will be held on the school grounds, 316 S. Railroad Avenue, Georgetown. Food and merchandise vendors will also be available. Those attending should bring their own lawn chairs.
For more information, contact the Rev. Tambara Stewart (302) 344-6849 or tambaras@aol.com.
Anyone who is not able to attend and would like to make a donation may make out a check payable to Restoration Worship Center (RWC), Attention: Richard Allen School, and mail it to Restoration Worship Center, P.O. Box 768, Georgetown, DE 19947.