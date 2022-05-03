Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) this week announced upcoming public days and a food collection event at the gardens.
“We are celebrating Go Public Gardens Days, May 6-15, as we continue to create a flagship public botanic garden in Dagsboro at Pepper Creek for all to enjoy.”
“We collected 880 pounds of food for the Food Bank of Delaware from our guests on Earth Day, and will salute Mother’s Day, May 8, by again giving free admission to guests donating food for the Food Bank of Delaware. What better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than treating Mom to a day at Delaware Botanic Gardens?”
Sheryl Swed, DBG executive director said, “A unique Mother’s Day gift of DBG membership will keep on giving all year-long. Also, on May 8 we will be giving guided gardens tour at 10 a.m., and a special Tree Identification Tour at 11 a.m. You can make reservations for the tours, which cost $10 per adult (children 16 and under free) on the DBG website.”
On May 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. people can make reservations for DBG’s “Bugs & Beer” event, instructed by Todd Fritchman, aquatic biologist. He will address the objective of completing a fun “hands-on” inquiry-based activity, to quantify and qualify the macro-invertrebrates and acquatic fauna of the gardens’ constructed Wetland/Learning Garden. They will be serving Dogfish Beer and “bug juice” for kids. The cost is $25 for adults, with those 16 or younger admitted free of charge. Tickets can be reserved online now.
The Delaware Botanic Gardens are open to the public Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro. Go to www.delawaregardens.org for more information.
The mission of the Delaware Botanic Gardens is “to create a world-class, inspirational, educational, and sustainable public botanic garden in southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.”