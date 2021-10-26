The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to more than 200 cities in 2021-2022, starting on Dec. 26, and visiting Salisbury, Md., on March 21, 2022.
“The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill you can expect from this fully modernized show,” representatives described. “Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.”
The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences, including celebrity court passes, meet-and-greets with players and the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.
“For over 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters organization has been committed to spreading joy through their artful athleticism and unparalleled basketball skill. The Globetrotters have always been global ambassadors of goodwill,” representatives said. “The reimagined team is even more committed to bringing their voice to social justice conversations while inviting communities all over the U.S. to come together and recognize the power of our commonalities and celebrate our differences. The Globetrotters’ mission, to spread game and bring family entertainment to the world, continues to drive them today.”
The March 21 game will take place at 7 p.m. at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, Md. Globetrotters fans can get the best seats before tickets go on sale to the general public during pre-sale by signing up to become a Preferred Customer at HarlemGlobetrotters.com. Preferred customers receive exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code. To order tickets online, visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com.