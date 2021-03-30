Milton-based non-profit Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding (SDTR) recently announced the launch of their collaboration with Sussex County’s restaurant community. On April 8, in cooperation with seafood house Big Fish Grill, their Giving Never Tasted So Good fundraising program will get under way.
By joining forces with local eateries, SDTR is seeking to create a win/win/win situation for Delaware restaurants, area residents and itself. In exchange for helping promote a different dining establishment monthly, that month’s partner will contribute to the non-profit group (SDTR). Diners will be encouraged to enjoy a new restaurant experience or take the opportunity to revisit one of their preferred spots, while materially assisting the community in the process.
For the program through Big Fish Grill, located at 20298 Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach, supporters will receive flyers they can present while either eating in or for take-out at lunch or dinner on April 8. Based on the total of that day’s checks with which a flyer is presented by the dining party, Big Fish will make a donation to Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding.
The SDTR mission is to improve the lives of children and adults with disabilities through the riding, care of and interaction with horses.
Diners are being encouraged to get flyers in advance by going to the Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding website at www.sdtrhr.com and clicking the “Events” tab. Or they can arrange to pick one up in person at the SDTR farm at 17170 Harbeson Road in Milton. Volunteers will also be onsite at Big Fish on April 8, with flyers, along with more information on the organization and its activities.
Giving Never Tasted So Good evolved as the result of non-profit groups seeking new fundraising strategies in a COVID-impacted environment. Joining forces with another hard-hit industry — Delmarva’s restaurants — just made sense organizers said. Supporters can keep an eye out each month to see which of their favorite dining spots will be participating in the program.
“Everyone at Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding looks forward to giving local residents a reason to return to patronizing some of the area’s most popular dining spots, while helping SDTR continue to serve the community. Thanks in advance for your kind support,” they said.